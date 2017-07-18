Oklahoman Austin Eckroat leads U.S. Junior golfers into match play

Most of the golfers who remain in the 70th U.S. Junior Amateur will tell you that reaching the match-play portion of the championship was the goal.
Some targets can change, however.
“Once I shot 5 under (Monday), that changed things,” Edmond, Okla., native Austin Eckroat said. “I wanted to win it.”
“It” was the stroke-play medal and No. 1 seed for match play, which begins Wednesday at Flint Hills National Golf Club. Eckroat got it, shooting another 5-under-par 66 on Tuesday to top the field of 156 golfers at 10-under 132.
Others who advanced included Wichita’s Wells Padgett, who completed 36 holes at 3 under par, and 2016 champion Min Woo Lee of Australia, who is attempting to become the first back-to-back U.S. Junior winner since Tiger Woods won three straight from 1991-93.
Eckroat, who will play collegiately at Oklahoma State, was among the first golfers on the course Tuesday. After posting his second bogey-free round to move to the top of the leaderboard, he waited to see if the rest of the field could catch him.
First-round leader Brandon Mancheno had a chance. The Auburn signee came to his final hole tied with Eckroat, but double-bogeyed the par-4 ninth to complete stroke play tied for second at 8 under with Salt Lake City’s Cole Ponich.
The U.S. Junior’s No. 1 match-play seed has not lost in the first round since 2002. Eckroat isn’t afraid to carry that title.
“It means a lot,” said Eckroat, who reached the third round last year in Ooltewah, Tenn. “It means I’m playing the best going into the rest of the week. And some guys don’t want to play the No. 1 seed.”
Padgett, a recent Maize South graduate who is headed to Auburn, advanced to match play for the third time in as many U.S. Junior appearances. His second round ended with a triple-bogey 7 at No. 9. But by then, he had done the necessary work to reach match play.
After making two bogeys in his first five holes, Padgett countered with five birdies in a nine-hole stretch in the middle of his round en route to a 72.
“I wasn’t freaking out. I knew there were some easy holes coming up,” Padgett said of his slow start. “I knew I was playing well enough to make those up and I did, so I had a pretty good day today.”
U.S. Junior Amateur
- When: Through Saturday
- Where: Flint Hills National Golf Club, Andover
- Admission: Free
