Wichitan Russ Meyer to speak at longtime friend Arnold Palmer’s memorial

Wichitan Russ Meyer, chairman emeritus of Cessna and a close friend of golf legend Arnold Palmer, who died Sunday at 87, will speak at Palmer’s memorial Tuesday at St. Vincent’s College Basilica in Latrobe, Pa.
“Needless to say,” Meyer said, “I’m nervous.”
The Palmer-Meyer friendship started more than 55 years ago when Meyer was a lawyer at a firm in Ohio that represented Palmer. They shared a love for golf and aviation and Palmer later would purchase several airplanes from Cessna.
The Palmer memorial service will be televised on the Golf Channel at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Other speakers include golfing greats Jack Nicklaus and Annika Sorenstam; CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz; Palmer’s grandson, Sam Saunders; PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem; and former Royal & Ancient Golf Club president Peter Dawson.
“They’re going to make it a great, upbeat celebration,” Meyer said. “It’s a great honor and I could not be more pleased.”
