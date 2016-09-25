Evolution of a game: Arnold Palmer

Jo Mahoney, 61, of Wichita, will appear on The Price is Right episode airing Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. on CBS. She had moved her son to L.A. when she went to the filming in July. (Video by Gabriella Dunn 9/26/16)
About 20 teachers from Franklin Elementary School in Wichita walked in to school together Monday morning as part of a districtwide demonstration designed to illustrate how much teachers do in off-hours for no pay. (Sept. 26, 2016)
K-State head coach Bill Snyder talks about Saturday night's rain-shortened game with Missouri State. The Wildcats made quick work of Missouri State, defeating them 35-0 at halftime. Lightning stopped the game at halftime. (Sept. 24, 2016)
Due to the warm weather, Bubbles, Magdalena (who goes by goes by Maggie), Hota and Pachon were the only Humboldt penguins (a South American species found on the coasts of Chile and Peru) to take a stroll around the Helzberg Penguin Plaza at the Kansas City Zoo on Saturday. Music: Kevin MacLeod CC BY 3.0