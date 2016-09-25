Evolution of a game: Arnold Palmer

In 2012, Bill Pennington talked to Arnold Palmer and his Palmer's grandson Sam Saunders about golf club technology.
The New York Times

Local

Wichitan to debut on The Price is Right

Jo Mahoney, 61, of Wichita, will appear on The Price is Right episode airing Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. on CBS. She had moved her son to L.A. when she went to the filming in July. (Video by Gabriella Dunn 9/26/16)

Local

Fire damages Eastborough house

Wichita fire crews handled a fire that damaged a large Eastborough house on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. No one was injured, said Battalion Chief Sid Newby. (video by Jaime Green and Tim Potter)

Education

'Contract Day' for Wichita teachers

About 20 teachers from Franklin Elementary School in Wichita walked in to school together Monday morning as part of a districtwide demonstration designed to illustrate how much teachers do in off-hours for no pay. (Sept. 26, 2016)

Entertainment

Penguins on parade at Kansas City Zoo

Due to the warm weather, Bubbles, Magdalena (who goes by goes by Maggie), Hota and Pachon were the only Humboldt penguins (a South American species found on the coasts of Chile and Peru) to take a stroll around the Helzberg Penguin Plaza at the Kansas City Zoo on Saturday. Music: Kevin MacLeod CC BY 3.0

Sports Videos