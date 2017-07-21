Grayson Jenista, a junior first baseman/outfielder, is hitting .320 with two home runs for Cotuit this summer in the Cape Cod League.
July 21, 2017 12:09 PM

Wichita State’s Bohm, Jenista play in Saturday’s Cape Cod All-Star game

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita State’s Greyson Jenista and Alec Bohm are teammates for the West team in the Cape Cod League All-Star game in Wareham, Mass.

The game is at 5 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on Fox College Sports Atlantic, for those of you with expansive sports packages.

Jenista will compete in the home run contest before the game.

Bohm, a junior third baseman, is hitting .371 with four home runs for Falmouth. Jenista, a junior first baseman/outfielder, is hitting .320 with two home runs for Cotuit.

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

