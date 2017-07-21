Wichita State’s Bohm, Jenista play in Saturday’s Cape Cod All-Star game

Wichita State’s Greyson Jenista and Alec Bohm are teammates for the West team in the Cape Cod League All-Star game in Wareham, Mass.
The game is at 5 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on Fox College Sports Atlantic, for those of you with expansive sports packages.
Jenista will compete in the home run contest before the game.
Bohm, a junior third baseman, is hitting .371 with four home runs for Falmouth. Jenista, a junior first baseman/outfielder, is hitting .320 with two home runs for Cotuit.
