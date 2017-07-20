Shocker display: Ron Baker hay bales win at Scott County Free Fair

Ron Baker won the grand championship in the round bale contest at the Scott County Free Fair this week.

Enjoy this awesome artwork. Combining a Shocker, Scott City and hay bales is just about perfect.

It's fair week in Scott City. I wonder who this is? pic.twitter.com/L5I5iIe5ZJ — Sports in Kansas (@sportsinkansas) July 19, 2017

“We have some fans here and they took round bales and turned them into Ron Baker bales,” said Kay Harkness, fair board secretary.

Debbie Murphy, Kevin Murphy and his family and Terry Wolf created the Baker display.

Baker, who attended Scott City High, plays for the New York Knicks after he came to Wichita State as a walk-on.