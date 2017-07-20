Ron Baker, an undrafted free agent after his career at Wichita State, played in 52 games and averaged 4.1 points for the New York Knicks.
Ron Baker, an undrafted free agent after his career at Wichita State, played in 52 games and averaged 4.1 points for the New York Knicks. The Wichita Eagle
July 20, 2017 10:50 AM

Shocker display: Ron Baker hay bales win at Scott County Free Fair

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

Ron Baker won the grand championship in the round bale contest at the Scott County Free Fair this week.

Enjoy this awesome artwork. Combining a Shocker, Scott City and hay bales is just about perfect.

“We have some fans here and they took round bales and turned them into Ron Baker bales,” said Kay Harkness, fair board secretary.

Debbie Murphy, Kevin Murphy and his family and Terry Wolf created the Baker display.

Baker, who attended Scott City High, plays for the New York Knicks after he came to Wichita State as a walk-on.

Former Shocker Ron Baker works out in Wichita

NBA player Ron Baker spent Wednesday working with local sports performance trainer Bret Michael at USA Martial Arts and Fitness. (video courtesy of Ron Brockman)

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

