Wichita State’s Shamet, McDuffie plan to camp out this summer

Wichita State’s Landry Shamet and Markis McDuffie are following the high-profile paths of Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet to invitation-only summer camps.
Shamet will play in an Under Armour camp in Philadelphia beginning on July 19.
Both players will go to the Adidas Nations Global camp in Houston starting Aug. 3. The Adidas camp includes “skill training from NBA coaches, performance workout sessions and games,” according to the Adidas website.
“It gets you in front of NBA guys,” Shamet said. “You work out, do a lot of individual drills.”
Baker and VanVleet both played in several exposure camps during their career.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Comments