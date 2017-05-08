Shockwaves

May 08, 2017 1:21 PM

A Gregg Marshall auction item went for $80,000 on Saturday at Wichita State

By Paul Suellentrop

Wichita State held its Gregg Marshall auction on Saturday at Koch Arena. An unidentified patron paid big for a package of souvenirs from the 2013 Final Four.

Courtesy of WSU director of admissions Bobby Gandu, here’s a look at the item. And the cookies.

