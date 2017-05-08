A Gregg Marshall auction item went for $80,000 on Saturday at Wichita State

Wichita State held its Gregg Marshall auction on Saturday at Koch Arena. An unidentified patron paid big for a package of souvenirs from the 2013 Final Four.
Courtesy of WSU director of admissions Bobby Gandu, here’s a look at the item. And the cookies.
Would you believe this Gregg Marshall Auction item just sold for $80,000? Me either, but it did. My goodness, this town loves the Shockers. pic.twitter.com/qzvKmNUbrk— Bobby Gandu (@wheatweet) May 7, 2017
Gregg Marshall just quipped most pre-season polls have @WichitaState in top ten, so he is projecting an NCAA Tourney #10 seed for next year. pic.twitter.com/1GPTHDYepG— Bobby Gandu (@wheatweet) May 7, 2017
I don't remember MVC cookies from last year's Gregg Marshall Auction. I like these new conference digs, @American_Conf. pic.twitter.com/XTYHUHtMqG— Bobby Gandu (@wheatweet) May 7, 2017
