Wichita State recruit Asbjorn Midtgaard named to Danish team

Fullcourt website named Asbjorn Midtgaard to its 2017 Danish team.
The team honors the top five native athletes in the eight-team Danish league.
Midtgaard, a 6-foot-10 center, signed with Wichita State in November. He averaged 8.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Horsholm 79ers.
The 79ers went 15-13 to finish third during the regular season. They lost 3-2 to SISU in the first round of the playoffs.
Former Illinois State player Devaughn Akoon-Purcell led the league in scoring at 21.3 points for playoff champion Bakken.
