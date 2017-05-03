Shockwaves

Shockwaves

The Wichita Eagle's Paul Suellentrop takes you inside Wichita State sports.

Shockwaves

May 03, 2017 3:18 PM

Wichita State recruit Asbjorn Midtgaard named to Danish team

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

Fullcourt website named Asbjorn Midtgaard to its 2017 Danish team.

The team honors the top five native athletes in the eight-team Danish league.

Midtgaard, a 6-foot-10 center, signed with Wichita State in November. He averaged 8.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Horsholm 79ers.

The 79ers went 15-13 to finish third during the regular season. They lost 3-2 to SISU in the first round of the playoffs.

Former Illinois State player Devaughn Akoon-Purcell led the league in scoring at 21.3 points for playoff champion Bakken.

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel

Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel 5:38

Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel
MVC Summer Update 3:59

MVC Summer Update
The wheat is on 1:11

The wheat is on

View More Video

Sports Videos