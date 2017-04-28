Fred VanVleet boosts Raptors 905 to NBA D League title

Fred VanVleet is too good for the D League.
VanVleet played two games for Raptors 905 in the NBA Development League’s title series. The 905 won both and won the title with Thursday’s 122-96 over Rio Grande Valley to take the series 2-1.
He scored 28 points (10 of 17 shots) and handed out 14 assists.
“VanVleet kept the offense steady, though (including a beautiful Steve Nashing under the basket), and the 905 continued to stay within themselves through the frame, entering the fourth with a 21-point lead,” wrote Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic.
In Tuesday’s win, VanVleet scored 16 points and had nine assists. He joined the team for Tuesday’s game and did not play in the series-opening loss.
Former Shocker Toure Murry won the 2013 D League title with Rio Grande Valley and in 2016 with Sioux Falls.
VanVleet will return to the Raptors for the rest of their NBA playoff run. Toronto defeated Milwaukee on Thursday to win their first-round series 4-2. It starts its series with Cleveland on Monday.
