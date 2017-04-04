Wake up for Wichita State’s early, early, early 2017-18 college basketball rankings

College basketball writers can’t wait for the end of the season so they can rank teams for next season.
There’s a race to apologize for the silliness, craft a confetti reference, admit that much will change because of transfers, recruits and injuries and then post the “Way too early” or “Super fun way too early” or “Ridiculously early” top 25 and sleep for a week.
CBSSports.com, which does a fabulous job covering college basketball, has yet to check in. That will come soon.
Wichita State, with its entire rotation returning, is as easy a pick as there is for rankers.
Here we go:
Sports Illustrated: No. 9. The Shockers went 31–5 and pushed Kentucky to the brink without a single senior in their rotation.
The Sporting News: No. 9. Lock them into another 30-win season, whether they’re playing in the MVC or the AAC this fall. (My edit: It’s the AAC).
ESPN: No. 6. Everyone is back. The Shockers have business to attend to. And yes, they will be angry.
USA Today: No. 8. It’s uncertain whether Wichita State will be playing in the Missouri Valley or American Athlete Conference, but either way this team is top-10 good right off the bat. (My edit: It’s the AAC).
Yahoo.com: No. 5. All 10 members of a 10-man rotation are back, and so is coach Gregg Marshall.
Fanragsports.com: No. 10. Key Losses: None.
