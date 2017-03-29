Wichita State tied for No. 58 on AP’s college basketball ranking

Wichita State is No. 58 on the Associated Press ranking of the top 100 college basketball programs.
That sounds OK. But WSU is tied with Mississippi State, which feels like a disappointment considering nobody thinks of Mississippi State as any kind of a basketball school.
Perhaps that’s not fair.
On the other hand, the Shockers are the lead current Missouri Valley Conference member, one spot ahead of Bradley. WSU is also ranked ahead of No. 67 Butler, No. 73 Western Kentucky, No. 76 Dayton and No. 82 Creighton, all of which own solid credentials in the sport.
Kansas is No. 5. Kansas State is No. 44.
The Shockers are one of 59 schools ranked No. 1 during the poll’s history. They are one of nine schools to spend one week atop the poll (Dec. 14, 1964).
The AP formula gives a team one point for each week in the poll and two points for each week at No. 1. The Shockers have 140 points.
Perhaps the most interesting ranking is Oklahoma City at No. 90, ahead of schools such as Saint Joseph’s, Georgia and UTEP. Loyola of the MVC is No. 98.
Oklahoma City left NCAA Division I in 1985 and has been an NAIA power since.
