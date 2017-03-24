Twitter Q&A: AAC, MVC future and soccer

Thanks for the questions.
@PaulSuellentrop If 2017-18 would happen, what would be the implications for hosting the NCAA tournament? Could we play at INTRUST then?— ShockerHoopsFan (@MissCarol2U) March 23, 2017
Wichita State can’t play at Intrust Bank Arena as long as it is hosting. Its conference affiliation doesn’t matter.
@PaulSuellentrop— Sara Orr Jones (@saraorrjones1) March 23, 2017
Will Ron and Fred be back in Wichita this summer for a 2nd-year Ron Baker Bball Camp?
I’d be surprised if they are not in town at some point. I don’t know their plans. Stay tuned.
@PaulSuellentrop, why does D1 Men's basketball play two halves when almost every other level, men's and women's, play four quarters?— cosmo haynuz (@haynuz_cosmo) March 23, 2017
That may change. There is some support for making the men’s game uniform, as this story details.
As to why it evolved that way, I’m not sure.
@PaulSuellentrop what's the AAC implications for bused sports? Costs? Logistics? Hearing this is being discussed actively.— Kirk Anderson (@KirkRAnd) March 22, 2017
More costs. More complicated logistics.
The rub of these conferences moves often is that they’re done to benefit sports such as football and basketball and those sports suffer the least.
Men’s and women’s basketball will charter to away games. Moving baseball, softball and volleyball around the country will require more flights. Tulsa and SMU don’t play baseball, which is a bad break for the Shockers in a travel sense.
How many flights will depend on how the schedule is structured.
In volleyball, the AAC uses travel partners to minimize time.
It seems inevitable that baseball (with eight existing AAC schools) and softball (seven) are in for more flights. Putting traveling parties of 20-35 people into our nation’s commercial aviation system is always an adventure, so you can count on delays, expense and missed classes.
The change is not as great for sports such as track and field and golf. They get together once a year for a conference tournament.
I’m not going to pretend to understand AAC tennis scheduling. It doesn’t appear all schools play each other. Tennis lends itself to playing multiple matches in a weekend, so there is opportunity to limit travel.
The implications are this: More travel, better competition in most of these sports. Better weather. Bigger cities, and all the hassles that entails. More expense.
@PaulSuellentrop Eight schools in AAC play Men and Women's Soccer. I predict WSU will eventually be the ninth. Thoughts?— jabarajoe (@jabarajoe) March 22, 2017
Maybe way down the road. Wichita State will need to get a handle on the costs of competing in the AAC.
For the near future, any money spent on soccer is better spent on existing sports.
That might change. I could see WSU looking at soccer as a niche it could win because Big 12 schools don’t have men’s teams. The AAC appears to be a good enough conference to make a soccer fan dream about the possibilities. With the resources and the right coach, I think Shocker soccer could succeed.
You’ve got plenty of time to design a Tifo.
@PaulSuellentrop if OSU hires Gottlieb, how bad do the Shocks steamroll them, and will coach call a last minute TO to savor the victory?— Nate (@nxwalker) March 22, 2017
That all seems likely.
@PaulSuellentrop with our new additions, and a potential move to aac, what would you project our record next year in aac— Jacob Coldiron (@jacob_coldiron) March 22, 2017
WSU, especially if goes in 2017-18, will compete quite well in the AAC. It won’t be easy to go 17-1.
@PaulSuellentrop WSU has 2 players coming in with one spot open. Is someone leaving or is someone going to redshirt and pay their own way?— Darryn Wessel (@DarrynWessel) March 22, 2017
The much-discussed “Pay his own way” message-board favorite rarely happens with players already on scholarship. Armstead, Baker and Frankamp did it on the front end.
I would expect a player will leave and with rare exception those departures are tied to playing time.
@PaulSuellentrop Is WSU hoops going to be competitive in AAC when Gregg Marshall is gone?— Scott Schumacher (@SoSchumacher) March 22, 2017
Losing a once-in-a-lifetime coach is difficult. Has Wichita State built the foundation and resources where it can carry on when and if Marshall leaves?
We won’t know for sure, but it appears that’s possible. WSU should pay a successor (and his staff) excellent salaries and that is a good place to start.
@PaulSuellentrop does Frankamp need to sit for this team 2 really take off? His lack of athleticism was evident in NCAA gms.— Eric R. Miller (@shockereric56) March 22, 2017
Since Wichita State went 31-5 with him playing a large role, I’ll say no.
There are some teams he is a better matchup against than others, but he is clearly a player the coaching staff wants on the floor. Great shooters are hard to find and can affect defenses without taking a shot.
@PaulSuellentrop best candidate to replace WSU in MVC if we leave?— Taylor Mayfield (@T_Mayfield) March 22, 2017
That’s a scary question for the MVC.
Schools such as Missouri State and SIU look like no-brainers in retrospect at the time of their addition. UNI was a harder sell, my understanding is, but grew into a good member school.
There’s not a no-brainer out there, as the pick of Loyola proves.
WSU’s departure (if it happens) might set off a disagreement. Would football schools such as Illinois State and UNI want North Dakota State or South Dakota State? Are those schools willing to leave a cushy setup in the Summit?
While location and name recognition are minuses, my understanding is those schools are well-supported and have some potential and vision that surpass current MVC members. It’s unfortunate North Dakota is located in North Dakota, 450 miles from the nearest MVC member (UNI) and 792 miles from St. Louis.
If you think Evansville hates coming to Wichita, its administration isn’t going to Fargo without a fight.
This might set up a divide between the top football schools and the old-guard MVC such as Drake and Bradley.
Perhaps this changes the look of the MVC dramatically.
I’m sure Valpo, Belmont and Illinois-Chicago will be mentioned. Beyond that, I don’t know of any obvious candidates. It’s a tough deal for the MVC.
