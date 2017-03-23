As usual, Mike Kennedy knew how to pick Wichita State

1:50 Wichita State's Shaq Morris discusses his matchup against Kentucky's Bam Adebayo Pause

0:36 Arch Madness recap in 30 seconds

2:28 Wichita State players react to NCAA tourney selection

10:33 'We came up one possession short.'

2:29 Shockers fall in NCAA Tournament and Bob Lutz says goodbye

10:35 Shockers' Gregg Marshall talks Arch Madness in St. Louis

3:58 Paul Suellentrop visits with Illinois State writer about Arch Madness

4:37 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about the 76-73 win over Oklahoma

2:39 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about 75-45 win over St. Louis