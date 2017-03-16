NCAA Tournament: TV, apps, practice schedule in Indy

9:59 Gregg Marshall on Wichita State's 10-seed: 'I'm just glad they didn't forget about us' Pause

3:02 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop react to Shockers' NCAA draw

2:28 Wichita State players react to NCAA tourney selection

0:57 River Vista apartments take shape on river

0:39 Aircraft keep busy fighting Reno County fire

3:37 What do you do when you see your truck being stolen? Hop on board

0:41 2016: 75th Learjet 75 delivery

0:45 Fast climb in a Learjet 75

2:08 KU fans greet Jayhawks at Tulsa hotel; Bill Self discusses his message for the team