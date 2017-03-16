NCAA Tournament: TV, apps, practice schedule in Indy

Some essentials to get you ready for the NCAA Tournament:
▪ Games are on CBS, TruTV, TNT, TBS.
The NCAA March Madness website is best place to watch online.
It’s also an app, if you’re watching on phone or tablet. All CBS games are available. For the TNT, TBS and TruTV games, you will need your cable/satellite provider password (prompts provided, in my experience from Tuesday) to watch without interruption.
▪ Tournament schedule with TV, times, sites and brackets.
▪ Take The Eagle’s Wichita State NCAA Tournament quiz, as compiled by quiz master Kirk Seminoff.
▪ If you’re in Indianapolis, open practices start at noon (Oklahoma State) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Dayton takes its 40-minute time at 4:25, followed by Kentucky. The Shockers go at 5:55 p.m.
All times Eastern.
Breaking down the games:
fivethirtyeight.com: Likeliest Cinderella: No. 10 Wichita State (24 percent chance to get to the Sweet 16)
