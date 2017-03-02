What channel is the Shocker game on? Here’s some help for the MVC Tournament

▪ Wichita State pep rallies start two hours before each game in the Landmark Ballroom at the Marriott St. Louis Grand (800 Washington Ave.).
▪ Friday’s games are on Fox Sports Kansas City. That means they are blacked out in the MVC footprint on ESPN3.com.
Foxsportsgo.com, which works like ESPN3.com, is the best bet for online watching.
Derrick Docket of the MVC helpfully explains how best to watch the Shockers this weekend.
@32gipad @PaulSuellentrop If you want to watch online, FOX Sports Go is your best bet. Works just like ESPN3. https://t.co/XBWIHipyEe— Derrick Docket (@ddocket) March 3, 2017
@32gipad @PaulSuellentrop Games on the MVC TV Network are blacked out in MVC cities and states. pic.twitter.com/lo8FxJ1Sa2— Derrick Docket (@ddocket) March 3, 2017
▪ Dish Network will show both MVC quarterfinals Friday night on 444 and 412-32. DirecTV will carry quarterfinals 3 and 4 in HD only.
▪ Saturday’s semifinals tip at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. That changed last season.
▪ The change in time is for CBS Sports Network, which will televise Saturday’s semifinals for the second year.
If you do not have CBS Sports Network, now is the time to plan. CBS Sports Network is Cox 260, DirecTV 221, Dish 158 and U-Verse 643.
That means Saturday’s games are not available on ESPN3.com.
▪ Mitch Holthus, Kevin Lehman and Tom Ackerman will broadcast Friday’s WSU game.
▪ Saturday’s semifinal TV crew is Brent Stover, Bob Wenzel and John Schriffen.
▪ Sunday’s final goes to Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner and Schriffen.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
MVC Tournament
Scottrade Center, St. Louis
Thursday
6 p.m. — No. 8 Evansville (15-16) vs. No. 9 Indiana State (11-19) (Fox Sports Kansas City)
8:30 p.m. — No. 7 Bradley (12-19) vs. No. 10 Drake (7-23) (Fox Sports Kansas City)
Friday
Noon — No. 1 Illinois State vs. Evansville-Indiana State winner (Fox Sports Kansas City)
2:30 p.m. — No. 4 Southern Illinois vs. No. 5 Loyola (Fox Sports Kansas City)
6 p.m. — No. 2 Wichita State vs. Bradley-Drake winner (Fox Sports Kansas City)
8:30 p.m. — No. 3 Northern Iowa vs. No. 6 Missouri State (Fox Sports Kansas City)
Saturday
2:30 p.m. — Illinois State/Evansville/Indiana State winner vs. SIU-Loyola winner (CBS Sports Network)
5 p.m. — WSU/Bradley/Drake winner vs. UNI-MSU winner (CBS Sports Network)
Sunday
1 p.m. — Championship (CBS)
Comments