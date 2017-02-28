Wichita State’s Landry Shamet poised to join Valley’s exclusive list

Wichita State guard Landry Shamet averages 12.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds.
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Landry Shamet points to his ring finger for at least getting a share of the MVC title after defeating Missouri State 86-67 at Missouri State Saturday. (Feb. 25, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Zach Brown defends against Missouri State guard Dequon Miller during the first half of their game at Missouri State Saturday. (Feb. 25, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. ,center, and Wichita State center Shaquille Morris, right, defend against Missouri State forward Alize Johnson during the first half of their game at Missouri State Saturday. (Feb. 25, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Zach Brown defends against Missouri State guard Dequon Miller during the first half of their game at Missouri State Saturday. (Feb. 25, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall urges his team on during the first half of their game at Missouri State Saturday. (Feb. 25, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. blocks a shot by Missouri State forward Alize Johnson during the second half of their game at Missouri State Saturday. (Feb. 25, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie, right, defends against Missouri State forward Alize Johnson during the second half of their game at Missouri State Saturday. (Feb. 25, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Daishon Smith, left, and Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie, right, defend against Missouri State forward Jordan Martin during the second half of their game at Missouri State Saturday. (Feb. 25, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. makes a move to the basket against Missouri State center Tyler McCullough during the first half of their game at Missouri State Saturday. (Feb. 25, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp drives to the basket during the first half of their game at Missouri State Saturday. (Feb. 25, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp knocks down a three late in the game against Missouri State Saturday. (Feb. 25, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris goes up for two against Missouri State center Tyler McCullough during the second half of their game Saturday. (Feb. 25, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet gets a hug from teammate Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie after their 86-67 win at Missouri State Saturday. Shame scored a game-high 23 points. (Feb. 25, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet steals the ball from Missouri State guard Ryan Kreklow during the first half of their game at Missouri State Saturday. (Feb. 25, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Landry Shamet dunks the ball against Missouri State during the first half of their game at Missouri State Saturday. (Feb. 25, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly gets fouled as he goes up against Missouri State forward Obediah Church and Missouri State forward Alize Johnson during the second half of their game at Missouri State Saturday. (Feb. 25, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet plays defense against Missouri State guard Dequon Miller during the second half of their game at Missouri State Saturday. (Feb. 25, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Zach Brown fights for a loose ball with Missouri State guard Jarred Dixon during the first half of their game at Missouri State Saturday. (Feb. 25, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall gets congratulated in their locker room following their victory over Missouri State to clinch a share of the MVC title at Missouri State Saturday. (Feb. 25, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
The Shockers celebrate clinching a share of the MVC title with some selfie action after defeating Missouri State Saturday. (Feb. 25, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Comments