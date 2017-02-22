Day After: No. 25 Wichita State 109, Evansville 83

8:01 Senior players talk about their time at Wichita State Pause

5:24 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop break down WSU's win

6:26 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about beating Evansville 109-83

2:12 Getting to know Shocker senior Zach Bush

1:57 Getting to know Shocker senior John Robert Simon

10:10 Gregg Marshall talks about being in the top 25

8:32 Marshall talks about Northern Iowa win and NCAA Tournament

11:44 WSU women's basketball defeats Arkansas State

2:56 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk Northern Iowa win