Game Day update: Northern Iowa at Wichita State

▪ On Jan. 8, Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall voiced what most believed: teams that played Northern Iowa during that time caught a break. The Shockers beat the Panthers at McLeod Center 80-66 and Marshall knew most teams would not leave that arena with a victory.
UNI coach Ben Jacobson righted the Panthers soon after, just as Marshall predicted.
“He will find the right method, he will find the right combination,” Marshall said. “I was just glad we could get in here, get a win before that happens. You know it’s coming.”
UNI’s switch happened, as it so often does, on the defensive end. The Panthers were 5-11 and allowing 67.6 points a game. In the next 10 games, UNI allows 57.4 points and holds opponents to 37.8 percent shooting.
The Shockers made 49.1 percent of their shots on Jan. 8, 11 of 20 from three-point range.
▪ The Panthers are also beating teams at the foul line, outscoring them 153-74 in the past 10 games.
The Shockers survived foul trouble for Shaq Morris and Darral Willis in the first game. Morris played seven minutes and scored two points. Willis played 17 minutes and scored seven points.
▪ While the Panthers are playing well, they are not rebounding at a high rate and that is an area the Shockers love to pound.
Missouri State out-rebounded UNI by 17 and Bradley by 12 in the past two games. MSU scored 12 second-chance points; Bradley 15.
In MVC play, opponents are out-rebounding the Panthers 35.2-29.9.
▪ Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet, on break from the NBA, will be in Koch Arena today. Cheese Johnson will also be here.
▪ WSU can hit the 25-win mark for the eighth consecutive season, extending its MVC record. Cincinnati did it for six from 1957-63.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Northern Iowa
at Wichita State
- When: 11 a.m. Saturday
- Where: Koch Arena
- Records: UNI 14-12, 9-6 MVC, WSU 24-4, 14-1
- Radio: 103.7-FM
- TV: ESPN2
- Online: ESPN3.com
Northern Iowa at Wichita State
P
UNI
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Klint Carlson
6-7
Jr.
8.5
5.0
F
Jeremy Morgan
6-5
Sr.
15.5
6.1
C
Bennett Koch
6-10
Jr.
10.8
3.6
G
Jordan Ashton
6-4
Sr.
8.6
3.7
G
Juwan McCloud
5-11
Fr.
4.0
x-1.5
P
Wichita St.
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Zach Brown
6-6
Jr.
7.9
3.2
F
Markis McDuffie
6-8
So.
11.8
5.9
C
Shaq Morris
6-8
Jr.
8.8
4.8
G
Landry Shamet
6-4
Fr.
10.8
x-3.3
G
Conner Frankamp
6-1
Jr.
8.4
x-2.7
x-assists
Northern Iowa: (14-12, 9-6): Morgan is the only NCAA Division I player to lead his team in scoring, rebounding, assists (2.8), blocks (1.5), steals (1.9), three-pointers (53) and free throws (93). … Koch averages 15.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games. During UNI’s 0-5 start to MVC play, he averaged 9.2 points and 2.8 rebounds and didn’t block a shot. He played 18 minutes in the first game against WSU and scored eight points with two rebounds. … The Panthers are 6-0 in MVC rematches this season. … UNI leads the series 29-28 and defeated the Shockers 53-50 last season at Koch Arena to end a 43-game home win streak.
Wichita State (24-4, 14-1): The Shockers defeated UNI 80-66 on Jan. 8, making 11 of 20 threes. Shamet led WSU with 17 points and C Rauno Nurger came off the bench to score 13 on 6-of-7 shooting. … The Shockers bring a nine-game win streak into Saturday’s game. They can add a third double-digit win streak since 1980 after winning 12 in a row last season and 35 straight in 2013-14. The Shockers have won those nine by an average of 22.6 points while holding opponents to 35.4 percent shooting.
RPIs as of Friday: UNI 134, WSU 42.
Comments