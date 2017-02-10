Day After: Wichita State 80, Missouri State 62

Key statistics: Missouri State committed 21 turnovers and made 20 baskets.
It is the seventh time this season for Wichita State to force more turnovers than allow baskets. The Shockers have done it in back to back games.
Season
Score
FG
Turnovers
Assists
FG%
2013-14
WSU 93, Emporia State 50
19
24
8
36.5
2013-14
WSU 83, Drake 54
18
20
5
41.9
2014-15
WSU 71, Memphis 56
20
24
4
40.8
2014-15
WSU 74, Drake 40
15
17
8
38.5
2014-15
WSU 78, Missouri State 35
13
16
6
25
2014-15
WSU 56, SIU 45
16
18
5
34
2015-16
WSU 68, Saint Louis 53
16
18
13
44.4
2015-16
WSU 67, Utah 50
14
19
5
41.2
2015-16
WSU 67, Drake 47
16
18
10
37.2
2015-16
WSU 85, Bradley 58
17
23
8
37.8
2015-16
WSU 88, Bradley 54
18
20
11
43.9
2015-16
WSU 78, Evansville 65
16
18
8
34.8
2015-16
WSU 76, SIU 55
19
22
7
30.6
2016-17
WSU 85, South Carolina State 39
14
19
5
26.9
2016-17
WSU 92, Long Beach State 55
20
21
8
31.3
2016-17
WSU 87, Southern Nazarene 57
16
17
8
32.7
2016-17
WSU 82, Colorado State 67
18
19
12
40.9
2016-17
WSU 100, Bradley 66
21
23
10
40.4
2016-17
WSU 86, Illinois State 45
18
19
6
33.3
2016-17
WSU 80, Missouri State 62
20
21
9
37
▪ How the game turned: The Shockers led 16-11 when its defense held the Bears without a field goal for almost six minutes. That 0-for-6 span included six turnovers and WSU led 33-13 before the Bears made another basket. WSU’s Conner Frankamp recorded steals on four of MSU’s seven possessions during this stretch, leading to nine points.
▪ Records: MSU 15-11, 6-7 MVC; WSU 22-4, 12-1
▪ Rotation watch: Guard Daishon Smith went 2 for 4 from three-point range, his first game with multiple threes since he went 3 for 6 against Drake on Jan. 4. He went 2 for 13 in WSU’s next nine games.
Smith scored eight points, his most sincehe scored 10 against Loyola on Jan. 11.
▪ Somebody said this:
▪ Good: Wichita State rarely switches screens on defense. It’s not their style and coach Gregg Marshall teaches his players to fight through screens and stick with their man instead of trading assignments.
On Thursday, the Shockers took advantage of Zach Brown and Markis McDuffie to muck up Missouri State’s offense. Brown guarded guard Dequon Miller and McDuffie took forward Alize Johnson. When Johnson screened for Miller, the Shockers switched and took away Johnson’s outside shooting chances. He missed his only three and, when forced to drive instead, committed three turnovers.
WSU has several long and athletic players who are suited to switching because they can guard a range of players and avoid mismatches. They did it against Oklahoma, but rarely since. It is an option that Marshall might have more confidence in after Thursday.
“We don’t do it a whole lot, but we’re finding with some of these guys and their like abilities on the defensive end, we’re able to do it and take away some of thos wide-open looks,” Marshall said. “That’s what (the Bears) do. They do a lot of pick and pop.”
▪ Bad: The MVC needs more out of Missouri State, which was a flagship program after joining the conference in 1990. Coach Paul Lusk hasn’t finished above .500 in the MVC in his five seasons.
▪ Next up: at Loyola (14-10, 6-7), 3 p.m. Sunday (ESPNU) — The Ramblers have lost three in a row to fall into a tie for fifth with the Bears.
Loyola’s defense is a weak spot because of a lack of size and a lack of depth. It ranks last in the MVC by allowing opponents to make 47.3 percent of their shots. Opponents make 39.2 percent of their threes, ninth in the Valley.
The Ramblers are last in the MVC with an average of 2.2 blocks.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
