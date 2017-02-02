Day After: Wichita State 77, Drake 69

▪ Key statistics: WSU outscored Drake 20-4 in the paint in the second half, helping it make 15 of 27 shots in the final 20 minutes.
While most of the turnovers seemed to sting, the Shockers did limit the total to nine.
▪ How the game turned: Pick your moment and it probably involved Rashard Kelly .
Kelly dunked to end the first half after taking an accurate outlet pass from Shaq Morris on a sprint.
“The younger me would have probably would have shot it from half court, thinking there was just three seconds left,” he said. “I’ve grown up a little bit in that aspect and I was able to get to the rim in three seconds.”
He dunked twice in the second half, one a ferocious two-handed slam on a drive from the three-point line.
“At the beginning of the year, I was getting my shot blocked a lot,” he said. “I just kind of got tired of it, so I’m trying to dunk everything from now on.”
▪ Records: WSU 20-4, 10-1 MVC; DU 7-16, 5-6
▪ Rotation watch: Gregg Marshall seemed pleased that guard Daishon Smith could depart Knapp Center feeling as if he contributed.
Smith was part of a lineup that held Drake to one basket over 4:27 in the second half.
“Daishon’s defense was really instrumental,” Marshall said. “I thought he gave us a real nice lift tonight with his defense.”
Smith has struggled through much of MVC play after a strong start. He knows defense can get him on the floor.
“(De’Antae McMurray) was scoring too many points early on, so I asked Coach, ‘When I get in, can I guard him?” Smith said. “Defense is what’s going to pick me up.”
▪ Somebody said this:
"We have a big test Saturday but we have to play our game. Wichita State is very good at home. It'll be a battle." @DanMuller— Illinois State MBB (@Redbird_MBB) February 2, 2017
▪ Good: Frankamp, after making 4 of 8 threes, is 13 of 22 in his past five games and 23 of 49 (46.9 percent) in 11 MVC games.
Landry Shamet made 3 of 4 threes and is 24 of 49 (48.9 percent) in MVC play.
▪ Bad: Shamet committed a season-high four turnovers and has seven in the past two games.
He had 19 in his previous 22 games.
Drake recorded seven steals after Bradley hit the Shockers for a season-high 11 on Sunday.
▪ Numbers guy says: When the Shockers trailed by eight points in the second half, their win probability dropped to 52.6 percent, according to kenpom.com.
That’s the lowest since WSU trailed at Evansville by 13 in the first half, producing a win probablity of 33.7 percent.
▪ On and on: Shamet has a 13-game streak behind the arc. That’s the ninth-longest in Shocker history. … Morris recorded his second double-double of the season with 10 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.
▪ Next up: vs. Illinois State (19-4, 11-0), 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)
The Redbirds defeated Northern Iowa 57-51 on Wednesday.
Forward MiKyle McIntosh underwent knee surgery on Wednesday and will miss the game. The timetable for his return is unknown, according to the Pantagraph.
