Game Day update: Southern Illinois at Wichita State

▪ The Salukis are one of the MVC’s best offensive rebounding teams and that is a side of SIU Gregg Marshall is tired of seeing.
“They bring the house,” Marshall said. “It’s like a blitz most possessions. You have to pick up that extra linebacker and protect your rim — or your quarterback — and then if you do that, you can have opportunities down the field or down the court.”
The Salukis out-rebounded WSU in four of the past five meetings. Last season at Koch Arena, SIU out-rebounded WSU 48-31 and grabbed 22 offensive rebounds to outscored the Shockers 17-1 on second-chance points.
That’s not as bad as it sounds. WSU won 76-55 because it forced 22 turnovers and held the Salukis to 19 baskets (that’s one reason they grabbed so many offensive rebounds — many to grab).
But that’s the kind of thing Marshall hates. It was the first time since 2009 an opponent out-rebounded WSU by 10 or more. It was the most offensive rebounds against the Shockers since 2006.
SIU’s Thik Bol and Sean O’Brien are the top offensive rebounders. Guard Armon Fletcher gets a few.
SIU ranks third in the MVC in offensive rebound percentage at 31.9. WSU is second at 34 percent. This is an area that WSU needs to perform well in, because it’s an area the Salukis can make some gains.
▪ SIU is a better ball-handling team than it was last season. In two games against the Shockers, it totaled 39 turnovers and 36 baskets in two losses.
Last season, SIU committed turnovers on 19.4 percent of its possessions. This season, it’s 17.9. Just as important, SIU forces turnovers on 20.7 percent of possession, No. 68 nationally according to kenpom.com.
SIU plays man to man defense and isn’t afraid to switch. Its guards are aggressive and will pick up dribblers above the arc.
O’Brien, a 6-foot-7 forward, is skilled enough to lead a break after he grabs a defensive rebound or turnover.
▪ SIU isn’t a good shooting team and that is especially true on the road.
It is shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from three-point range in nine road games. Fletcher, a sophomore, averages 16.2 points and makes 50 percent of his shots at SIU Arena. In road games, he averages 10.5 points on 39.5-percent shooting.
▪ SIU’s Sean Lloyd is the nephew of former Drake star Lewis Lloyd.
▪ WSU is urging fans to prepare for delays entering and exiting parking lots around Koch Arena.
Road construction on 21st St. near the arena will continue for around two weeks, WSU said in a news release.
Southern Illinois
at Wichita State
- When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
- Where: Koch Arena
- Records: SIU 11-10, 4-4 MVC, WSU 17-4, 7-1
- Radio: 103.7-FM
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- U-Verse 643, Cox 260, DirecTV 221, Dish 158
P
Southern Illinois
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Sean O’Brien
6-7
Sr.
11.3
8.0
F
Thik Bol
6-8
Jr.
8.9
7.4
G
Mike Rodriguez
5-10
Sr.
13.6
x-4.5
G
Sean Lloyd
6-5
So.
7.3
2.7
G
Armon Fletcher
6-4
So.
13.7
4.5
P
Wichita St.
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Darral Willis
6-9
Jr.
11.7
5.9
F
Markis McDuffie
6-8
So.
12.3
5.0
C
Shaq Morris
6-8
Jr.
8.5
3.9
G
Landry Shamet
6-4
Fr.
10.5
x-3.1
G
Conner Frankamp
6-1
Jr.
6.8
x-2.5
x-assists
Southern Illinois (11-10, 4-4): The Salukis generate significant portions of their scoring from forcing turnovers and breaking. In MVC play, they force turnovers on 21.3 percent of possessions, tops in the conference, according to kenpom.com. “Transition basketball is our best way for us to score,” SIU coach Barry Hinson said. “We’re not executing in the best ways in the half court. I’ve got to do a better job of finding ways to get our guys better shots in the half court.”… SIU shoots 31.9 percent from three-point range. Fletcher is the only player with more than 20 attempts who shoots better than 31 percent. He is 38 of 101 (37.6 percent) behind the arc. … SIU lost a 12-point lead on Saturday to lose 58-57 to Northern Iowa at SIU Arena. The Salukis shot 38.6 percent from the field.
Wichita State (17-4, 7-1): The Shockers totaled 12 turnovers in their past two games, wins over Evansville and Indiana State. They are No. 12 nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio Shamet is No. 11 nationally at 3.42. Frankamp has a ratio of 3.79, but is 10 assists short of the minimum needed for NCAA and MVC rankings. … WSU F Zach Brown is 9 of 10 from the field and 10 of 13 from the line in four games against SIU. He averages 7.5 points. … The Shockers have won seven straight over SIU, all by 11 or more points, and five straight at Koch Arena. SIU leads the series 48-45.
RPI rank as of Tuesday: SIU 169, WSU 78
