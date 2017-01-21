Game Day update: Indiana State at Wichita State

▪ WSU is urging fans to prepare for delays entering and exiting parking lots around Koch Arena.
Road construction on 21st St. near the arena will continue for around two weeks, WSU said in a news release.
▪ The pairing of Landry Shamet at point guard and Conner Frankamp at shooting guard is worthy of a repeat after Tuesday’s performances at Evansville.
Shamet scored 11 points and handed out five assists with one turnover. Frankamp made 5 of 6 shots and scored 14 points. WSU coach Gregg Marshall likes the flexibility of using four players (Shamet, Frankamp, Austin Reaves and Daishon Smith) with point-guard skills. That position has mixed and matched all season and that will continue until somebody grabs hold.
“I did like the way that worked out,” Marshall said. “Landry had a solid game at the point. Conner shot the ball very well. We’ll see how that works going forward.”
▪ Indiana State leans on three-point shooting more than any other MVC team. According to kenpom.com, 43.1 percent of its shots are threes, tops in the MVC. Its two-point shot accuracy ranks 10th at 38.1 percent.
The Shockers are prone to giving up open threes. That would be a way to let the Sycamores get rolling.
Indiana State’s offense produces few shots at the rim, according to hoop-math.com. Its rate of 33 percent ranks No. 242 nationally. It makes 55.8 percent of those, which is No. 289 nationally.
▪ WSU should enjoy a significant edge on the boards, although the return of senior center T.J. Bell to Indiana State’s rotation may help.
Bell scored seven points in his first game back, a 73-68 loss to Missouri State on Wednesday. Indiana State, out-rebounded by 11, outscored the Bears 16-9 on second-chance points and 30-18 in the paint.
The Sycamores rank last in the MVC in defensive rebound percentage (65.7) and eighth in offensive rebound percentage (21.7).
In MVC games, opponents are out-rebounding Indiana State an average of 46-35.
WSU outscored the Sycamores 19-4 on second-chance points and 40-18 in the lane in the first meeting.
Indiana State
at Wichita State
- When: 2 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Koch Arena
- Records: ISU 1-6, 7-12 MVC, WSU 16-4, 6-1
- Radio: 103.7-FM
- TV: None
- Video: ESPN3.com (no blackouts)
Indiana State at Wichita State
P
Indiana State
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Matt Van Scyoc
6-6
Sr.
9.5
2.8
C
Brandon Murphy
6-7
Jr.
4.9
4.3
G
Laquarious Paige
6-3
So.
5.7
x-1.5
G
Brenton Scott
6-1
Jr.
17.8
5.8
G
Everett Clemons
6-1
Sr.
9.3
x-5.3
P
Wichita St.
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Darral Willis
6-9
Jr.
12.1
6.1
F
Markis McDuffie
6-8
So.
12.1
5.0
C
Shaq Morris
6-8
Jr.
7.6
3.7
G
Landry Shamet
6-4
Fr.
10.6
x-3.3
G
Conner Frankamp
6-1
Jr.
6.9
x-2.5
x-assists
Indiana State (7-12, 1-6): Indiana State is coming off a 73-68 loss to Missouri State. Scott scored 27 points on 9-of-20 shooting. He grabbed eight rebounds. MSU outscored the Sycamores 17-8 at the foul line and held them to 8-of-27 shooting from three-point range. … Senior C T.J. Bell returned for the MSU game and scored seven points in 15 minutes. Bell left the team on Dec. 19, saying he was done with basketball, and missed eight games. He averages 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. … The Sycamores are 2-3 in overtime games. … Indiana State’s MVC opponents are 32-17 in conference play, the best winning percentage among the 10 teams. By Jan. 25, it will be done with leaders Illinois State and WSU. … The Sycamores are shooting 38.5 percent in MVC games, worst in the conference. They are also last in rebound margin at minus-11.
Wichita State (16-4, 6-1): The Shockers out-rebounded Indiana State 47-30 in the first meeting, which helped them overcome a 4-for-18 performance from three-point range. WSU held Scott to 14 points on 3-of-14 shooting … The Shockers lead the series 59-29 and carry a nine-game win streak. … C Rauno Nurger, who made 5 of 7 shots and scored 12 points in Tuesday’s win at Evansville, leads the MVC by making 70 percent of his shots (21 of 30) in conference play. Shamet leads with a 5.3 assist-to-turnover ratio in conference play.
RPI rank as of Friday: ISU 192, WSU 79
