Day After: Wichita State 82, Evansville 65

▪ Key statistics: Fifty-two second-half points — all at the price of no turnovers — rendered everything else secondary.
The Shockers scored on 24 of 31 second-half possessions, including 12 straight late in the game, to pull away.
▪ How the game turned: As Aces coach Marty Simmons said, he could live with Shaq Morris and Rashard Kelly making threes, as they did early in the second half.
The Aces can’t live with letting Conner Frankamp get hot. His three second-half three-pointers set the groundwork for WSU’s 52-point half.
▪ Records: WSU 16-4, 6-1 MVC; UE 10-10, 1-6
▪ Rotation watch: WSU coach Gregg Marshall started Morris and Frankamp and both played well.
Morris scored eight points in the first when the Shockers struggled. He added 11 in the second half.
Frankamp made 5 of 6 shots, 4 of 4 from three-point range. His 14 points is one off his career-high of 15, set earlier this season against Long Beach State. He is 14 of 28 from three-point range in his past five games.
Frankamp played off the ball when Landry Shamet ran the point and the pairing worked well. Shamet handed out five assists.
Daishon Smith, who’s struggled on the road, committed two turnovers in six minutes.
▪ Somebody said this:
▪ Good: Frankamp continues to handle the ball well when he plays point guard and nobody’s going under screens against him.
Opposing coaches fear what he’s capable of. Teammates can’t wait to see it more often.
Tuesday’s performance reminded WSU forward Rashard Kelly of an AAU game against Frankamp’s team in Las Vegas.
“He gave me 38 (points),” Kelly said. “It just makes me happy to see Conner play the way he played. To say him do that at ease… Jaylon Brown had 28 tonight, but he had a hard 28. Conner can make plays like that in an instant. I just loves seeing that coming from him.”
▪ Bad: Brown did indeed dent the Shockers for 28 point, his fourth-highest total this season. It matched Oklahoma’s Jordan Woodard for the most scored by a WSU opponent this season.
Brown got free on a number of curls and cuts and made 9 of 14 shots in 38 minutes. The Shockers struggled with Evansville’s motion offense, especially early. They got more stops in the second half.
“I feel bad for the guards — they don’t get a break,’ Kelly said. “You can’t relax vs. Evansville.”
Brown made some tough shots. The Shockers switched Markis McDuffie to him late in the game and McDuffie’s height seemed to bother Brown on a few shots.
“What a player,” Marshall said. “He goes for 28. Tekele Cotton’s not out there. Ron Baker’s not out there. Jaylon Brown gave us 28 and we’ll have to work a little harder for the return game in Koch Arena.”
▪ On and on: Evansville’s bench didn’t score a point in the second half. It scored eight in the first half to help the Aces build a 33-30 lead.
▪ Next up: vs. Indiana State (7-11, 1-5 MVC), 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN3.com)
The Sycamores play Missouri State at home on Wednesday. They snapped a five-game losing streak with Saturday’s 81-71 win over Bradley.
It’s WSU’s first rematch of the season and comes before its met Missouri State or Southern Illinois.
The Shockers won 80-72 on Dec. 28, the MVC opener, by out-rebounding Indiana State 47-30, 16-7 on the offensive end. Darral Willis scored 25 and Markis McDuffie 22.
The Sycamores are one of the MVC’s worst rebounding. The return of center T.J. Bell, who left the team Dec. 19, may help.
Sycamores guard Brenton Scott averages 17.3 points and 5.7 rebounds. WSU did a good job on Scott in the first meeting by holding him to 14 points on 3-of-14 shooting.
