Baker, VanVleet close to earning full season’s NBA salary

Saturday is a big day for Ron Baker (Knicks) and Fred VanVleet (Raptors). If they are not waived by Saturday, their non-guaranteed contracts become guaranteed for the season.
According to RealGM, that gives them the NBA minimum of $543,471. Before the Jan. 10 roster deadline, their salary was pro-rated.
Both appear to be in great shape to stick with their teams.
Baker certainly made his case on Friday. The New York coverage is full of his exploits in Friday’s Knicks win over Milwaukee.
New York Daily News: With the Knicks trailing by 12 after the third, coach Jeff Hornacek said he wanted to try something different – specifically give the lineup some size with Baker at point guard. The strategy paid dividends with Baker dishing out four assists, playing with poise while frustrating Milwaukee point guard Jason Terry into two critical offensive fouls.
New York Post: “Ron was great,’’ Hornacek said. “Ron is a heady guy.’’
New York Post: During garbage time, Baker has been met by “We Want Baker’’ chants at the end of Garden games, but he showed Friday he can lend a hand in the clutch. Baker’s contract didn’t become guaranteed for the rest of the season until Jan. 10 and with the Knicks on the skids and Chasson Randle playing well in Westchester, nothing was certain.
Newsday: Baker, whose contract becomes fully guaranteed this weekend, played the entire fourth quarter and had six points and two assists. He iced the game with two foul shots with 21.6 seconds left.
