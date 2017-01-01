Game Day update: Bradley at Wichita State

▪ The Shockers can win this game on the offensive boards, much like they did at Indiana State, if their effort in that area continutes.
Bradley has been out-rebounded offensively in nine games and, more tellingly, allows opponents to grab 32.4 percent of available offensive rebounds, No. 274 in the nation. The Shockers excel at creating second-chance shots, ranking No. 36 nationally by grabbing 35.2 percent of their misses, according to kenpom.com.
▪ It’s heartening for Bradley fans to see coach Brian Wardle recruit well enough in his second season to add talent over his first group.
Freshman center Koch Bar and guard Darrell Brown are starting this season. So is junior transfer Jo Jo McGlaston. That’s put sophomores — many of whom started last season — such as Ronnie Suggs and Callum Barker in supporting roles.
Bradley took a patient view to rebuilding its program and Wardle will need to keep improving his talent to get back to the top of the MVC.
The Braves remain young. Kenpom.com ranks them No. 349 among the nation’s 351 schools for experience. Freshmen scored 37 of Bradley’s 60 points in Thursday’s nine-point win over Southern Illinois.
▪ WSU has 13 in a row vs. Bradley, its longest active streak against an MVC opponent. Its longest is 15 vs. Drake from 1979-85.
The MVC’s best, for current members, is Southern Illinois’ streak of 17 wins vs. Drake from 2000-08.
Watching: Cox 22, 2202, Time Warner SportsChannel (Kansas City), ESPN3.com (blackouts apply)
Listening: KEYN, 103.7-FM, goshockers.com
Listening: KEYN, 103.7-FM, goshockers.com
Bradley
at Wichita State
- When: 1 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Koch Arena
- Records: BU 6-8, 1-0 MVC, WSU 11-3, 1-0
- Radio: 103.7-FM
- TV: Cox 22, 2022
- Video: ESPN3.com (blackouts apply)
Bradley at Wichita State
P
Bradley
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Donte Thomas
6-7
Jr.
4.2
4.8
C
Koch Bar
6-10
Fr.
6.6
6.2
F
Darrell Brown
5-10
Fr.
11.8
x-2.8
G
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
6-3
So.
7.8
3.8
G
JoJo McGlaston
6-5
Jr.
9.0
4.4
P
Wichita St.
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Zach Brown
6-6
Jr.
9.7
3.8
F
Markis McDuffie
6-8
So.
12.1
5.1
C
Darral Willis
6-9
Jr.
12.5
6.6
G
Landry Shamet
6-4
Fr.
9.5
x-2.6
G
Daishon Smith
6-1
Jr.
6.6
x-3.2
x-assists
Bradley (6-8, 1-0 MVC): The Braves won their first MVC opener in four seasons on Thursday, 60-51 over visiting Southern Illinois. Bradley won despite committing 21 turnovers, because it made 10 of 21 three-pointers and held SIU to 2 of 26. …The Braves lead the MVC defending the three-pointer by holding opponents to 30.1 percent. They are second in blocked shots at 4.3 a game. … Bradley turns the ball over on 21.4 percent of its possessions, ranking No. 292 nationally according to kenpom.com. … Brown makes 47.3 percent of his three-pointers to rank No. 5 in the MVC. … McGlaston, a transfer, played two seasons at Utah State. He is 15 of 36 (41.7 percent) from three-point range.
Wichita State (11-3, 1-0): Starting with the 2013-14 season, WSU held 19 teams to fewer baskets than turnovers. They did that twice to Bradley last season, limiting the Braves to 17 baskets and 23 turnovers in an 85-58 win on the road and 18 baskets and 20 turnovers in an 88-54 win at Koch Arena. … McDuffie averaged 12 points against Bradley last season by making 53.8 percent of his shots and 10 of 13 free throws. He also averaged 12 against Missouri State, the only teams he reached double figures against. …The Shockers bring a 13-game win streak over Bradley into Sunday’s game, its longest in the 137-game series.
