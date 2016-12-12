An incomplete list of Wichita State’s most memorable dunks

YouTube was not around to immortalize the legacy of Warren Jabali’s dunk over Louisville Wes Unseld. That’s the Wichita State dunk that those who witnessed it swear is one of the greatest moments at the Roundhouse.
Since then, plenty of dunks and plenty of them available for your viewing, thanks to people who compile and post on YouTube.
Why are we talking about this?
Because Daishon Smith added to the list on Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Tekele Cotton set the standard in recent seasons, with none better than this one at Illinois State
The Redbirds, again, for Cotton.
Antoine Carr dunking on fools from Southern Illinois in his final game. A lot of people can dunk on a fast break with a running start.
Xavier McDaniel vs. Tulsa. If you stick with the video, you see that the Shockers didn’t prepare a press break for the Hurricane.
Cliff Levingston and Carr both showed off during the early moments of the 1981 NCAA win over Kansas in New Orleans.
Zach Brown continues the NCAA theme.
And another March Madness dunk, this one by Cleanthony Early vs. Louisville.
Early vs. Kentucky.
Shaq Morris with a “man’s jam” vs. Arizona.
