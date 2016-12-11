Former Shocker Ron Baker celebrates Knicks baskets with ‘Three-Scope’

Former Wichita State star Ron Baker leads the bench celebrations by the New York Knicks.
While he’s no Zach Bush, the New York Post noticed and wrote this story about Baker’s signature move.
“It’s the Three-Scope,’’ Baker told Marc Berman of The Post. “When someone makes a 3, the Three-Scope gets dialed in on that person. I’m trying to bring good energy and vibes from the bench. It’s a good way to stay in the game. Or maybe I’m just a goof.’’
