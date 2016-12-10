Game Day update: Wichita State at Oklahoma

▪ The Sooners lost to Northern Iowa (73-67 in OT) and Wisconsin (90-70). Those opponents share similarities of playing patient offense, controlling pace and playing good defense.
OU wants to play fast — its average possession length of 14.3 seconds ranks No. 13 nationally, according to kenpom.com. WSU ranks No. 164 at 16.4 seconds.
In both losses, turnover deficits hurt the Sooners. UNI forced 24 and committed 13. The Badgers committed five and forced 16.
▪ The Sooners also are susceptible to outside shooting. Tulane (11 of 22), UNI (12 of 31), Wisconsin (12 of 27) and Oral Roberts (10 of 24) made 36 percent or better from three-point range.
Opponents make 36.9 percent of their threes against OU.
▪ On Friday afternoon, WSU coach Gregg Marshall said it was likely freshman C.J. Keyser would suit up, but the topic hadn’t been discussed.
Keyser sat out Tuesday’s game because of academic issues. He is a reserve who doesn’t figure to play if the game is in doubt.
▪ For RPI purpose, the game counts as a home game for the Sooners. It is part of OU’s season-ticket package.
▪ This game is the All-College Classic, which started in 1936 as a tournament and once was a premier December event in college basketball. It declined when holiday tournaments in exotic locales grew and since 2000 it consisted of a game or two with Oklahoma and/or Oklahoma State the main attractions.
The Shockers played in the tournament eight times between 1954-1971. They won it in 1961 (defeating Houston, Utah State and Baylor) and 1964 (defeating Montana State, Oklahoma City and Texas A&M).
In 1954, the Shockers lost to eventual NCAA champion San Francisco and Bill Russell 94-75 in the tournament.
Watching: ESPN2, ESPN3.com
Listening: KEYN, 103.7-FM
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Wichita State
vs. Oklahoma
- When: 3 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City
- Records: WSU 8-2, OU 6-2
- Radio:103.7-FM
- TV: ESPN2
Wichita State
vs. Oklahoma
P
Wichita St.
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Markis McDuffie
6-7
Jr.
11.1
4.4
F
Darral Willis
6-1
Jr.
10.0
5.3
C
Rauno Nurger
6-10
Jr.
5.6
2.9
G
Landry Shamet
6-4
Fr.
8.5
3.0
G
Daishon Smith
6-1
Jr.
6.4
3.0
P
Oklahoma
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Khadeem Lattin
6-9
Jr.
10.9
4.1
F
Dante Buford
6-7
So.
2.0
1.0
G
Rashard Odomes
6-6
So.
10.0
3.0
G
Christian James
6-4
So.
12.0
4.1
G
Jordan Woodard
6-0
Sr.
15.8
x-3.9
x-assists
Wichita State (8-2): WSU ranks fourth nationally in scoring margin at plus-24.2. … The Shockers lead the nation in bench scoring at 49.2 points. … C Shaq Morris and G J.R. Simon are from Oklahoma City. Morris played with Woodard at Edmond Memorial on the Class 6A champions in 2013. … The Sooners lead the series 4-1. WSU won the previous meeting 65-60 in 1975, with Bob Elmore leading the Shockers with 20 points.
Oklahoma (6-2): The game is considered part of the All-College Classic, in which the Sooners are 2-0 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. … James averaged 2.9 points last season. He is shooting 61.5 percent from three-point range. … OU is coming off a 92-66 win over Oral Roberts. It recorded 16 steals and forced 20 turnovers to score a season-best 30 points off turnovers.
Comments