Day After: Wichita State 85, South Carolina State 39

3:49 Bill Self breaks down KU's overtime loss to Indiana Pause

7:04 Gregg Marshall talks season-opening win

2:18 Bob and Paul break down the Shockers' season-opening win

1:44 Maize South's Ethan Richardson discusses playoff win over McPherson

1:36 Goddard 28, Heights 14

2:15 VarsityKansas Two-Minute Drill

1:44 '61 Bubbletop

1:17 Former Larkspur owner returns for art show

1:26 Dear Facebook: We're not dead

1:15 NASA astronaut pays tribute to veterans from space station