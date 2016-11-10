Ron Baker’s D League trips begin with 26-point game for Knicks

Ron Baker’s 27-mile shuttle between Westchester County Center and Madison Square Garden started this week.
On Wednesday, he played 36 minutes and scored 26 points for the Westchester Knicks of the NBA Development League. On Thursday morning, the Knicks recalled him as they prepare for a Friday-Saturday trip to Boston and Toronto.
Baker made 5 of 8 three-pointers on Wednesday in a 107-103 win over the Long Island Nets in a preseason game. He grabbed six rebounds and three steals, while committing eight turnovers.
Toronto’s Fred VanVleet made his NBA debut on Wednesday at Oklahoma City, playing the final 25 seconds of a 112-102 win.
