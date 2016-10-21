Ron Baker makes decision tough for New York Knicks

Knicks followers and fans are rallying behind Ron Baker as NBA cuts loom before Monday’s deadline to get to 15 players.
▪ dailyknicks.com: Though roster decisions have yet to be made, it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to deny the fact that Baker deserves a main roster spot.
▪ postingandtoasting.com: Roster cuts are a comin’ round the bend. JP Tokoto, Cleanthony Early and Damien Inglis are as good as gone, but the Knicks have a full 15 players signed to guaranteed deals, and two dudes (Ron Baker, Chasson Randle) who have each made a strong case to swipe spots.
▪ postingandtoasting.com: Ron also scored 12 points on 5-6 shooting because he’s Ron and that’s how Ron rolls. As commenter fracon pointed out, it’s easy to feel confident, even while missing a future Hall of Famer like Melo, when you have Ron.
▪ thekicksblog.com: It's easy to tell Baker endears himself to teammates by looking for them in transition. He's constantly willing to make the simple passes and sacrifice his own scoring opportunities to see to it that others shine instead. Baker's maturity for a rookie is something to appreciate as well. He has a calm demeanor and is able to hold his own playing alongside veterans.
