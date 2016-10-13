Dress like a Shocker at Wichita State’s garage sale

Underneath the stands in Koch Arena are storage rooms filled with plastic containers, like the ones you have in your basement or garage. These are filled with Shocker jerseys, pants, shoes and more.
If you want to dress like a Shocker for Halloween, Wichita State will help on Saturday. It is cleaning house and will sell used athletic gear at its garage sale at the Koch Arena practice gym from 8 a.m.-noon.
WSU won’t sell jerseys from its biggest basketball names — VanVleet, Early, Cotton, Baker, etc. Those are worth more than $20 and WSU has plans for them. It also won’t sell jerseys worn by current athletes, including those (such as Corey Henderson Jr.) who transferred and play at another school.
Jerseys worn by athletes such as Chadrack Lufile, Kadeem Coleby and Jake White are available.
Other items range from baseball pants to shoes to towels to cheerleading uniforms. Prices range from $5 for wristbands to $40 for new baseball and softball bats.
Proceeds benefit each sport. Enter on the east side of the practice gym. Cash is encouraged, but not required.
