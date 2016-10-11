Ron Baker fights money math in quest to make Knicks roster

Ron Baker faces an uphill battle to make the Knicks roster. He is, however, making a good impression in the team’s early exhibition games.
The Knicks have the limit of 15 guaranteed contracts on their roster, so to keep Baker they would need to eat money. While that’s not unprecedented, it is a factor working against players without a guaranteed contract, such as Baker. Guard Chasson Randle appears ahead of Baker, should the Knicks chose to keep a player with a non-guaranteed deal.
The Knicks defeated the Wizards 90-88 on Monday and Baker scored eight points in 16 minutes. In three games, he is averaging 13 minutes and 4.5 points.
“I've also been pleasantly surprised at how good Ron Baker has been. He's tough, attacks the basket, defends and can make spot threes,” wrote Tommy Dee and Keith Schlosser of theKnicksBlog.
ESPN’s Ian Begley wrote: “Other players battling for a roster spot also played well: Ron Baker impressed, finishing with nine points and hitting both of his 3-point attempts. Willy Hernangomez (14 points) and Maurice Ndour (12 points) also played well.”
