Your daily “Hey, Fred VanVleet’s going to play in the NBA” update

Fred VanVleet’s prominence as a story in Toronto’s preseason continues.
From the Toronto Star:
In a quiet corner of the Toronto Raptors locker room in Calgary, it took Terrence Ross a split second to answer when asked which of the roster hopefuls had been impressive.
“Fred, man. Fred’s been ballin.”
That would be a fairly solid compliment for 22-year-old Fred VanVleet, the six-foot point guard trying to grab what’s seen as the one available roster spot.
And from an interview session:
Raptors coach Dwane Casey talks about why he started VanVleet against Chris Paul and the Clippers and why he liked his defense against center DeAndre Jordan.
“I love Fred,” Casey said. “He’s an NBA player. I don’t think there’s a question.”
