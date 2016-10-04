Fred VanVleet treats Denver likes it’s Drake in NBA exhibition

Fred VanVleet played 12 minutes and scored eight points in Monday’s 108-106 exhibition loss to Denver in Calgary.
You can watch him dribble past two Nuggets and score off the glass at the 2:04 mark — “look at the wizardry by VanVleet” an announcer yells. At the 2:34 mark, he drives baseline (in an homage to Jake Odum) for an assist.
VanVleet also handed out three assists with one turnover.
Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic gives him a positive review after two exhibition games. Fellow rookie Pascal Siakam, who played against the Shockers for New Mexico State the past two seasons, is making an even bigger splash, especially for his defense.
The Raptors are at the Clippers on Wednesday.
