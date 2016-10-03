Watch Conor Gillaspie catch, tumble, fall with Vin Scully on the call

Conor Gillaspie missed San Francisco Giants magic in 2012 and 2014. He should get his first playoff experience this season, starting Wednesday against the New York Mets.
He spent most of 2012 in Triple A with the Giants. In 2014, he played with the Chicago White Sox. The Giants won the World Series both seasons.
Gillaspie, a former Wichita State third baseman, is starting at third base for the Giants with Eduardo Nunez iffy with a hamstring injury.
Gillaspie finished the regular season with a spectacular catch, appreciated by Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully during his final game, and went 7 for 14 over his final five games. He enters the playoffs hitting .262 with six home runs and eight doubles in 101 games. It’s Gillaspie’s second run with the Giants after they drafted him in 2008.
