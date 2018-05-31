How to sign up for Gregg Marshall's four June camps at Wichita State

The month of June will see Gregg Marshall host four different basketball camps at Wichita State.
Marshall and a staff will help lead a variety of sessions designed to help boys and girls of all ages and ability levels improve their basketball knowledge and skills in a positive atmosphere.
Campers can pre-register online at the camp's website before the first day camp starting on June 4. For questions regarding the camp, campers can contact the men's basketball office at 316-978-3252 or e-mail marshallhoops@goshockers.com.
Here's a quick breakdown of the four camps offered:
Day Camp No. 1
When: June 4-7 (8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
How much: $250 (lunch provided)
For who: Ages 7-18
Synopsis: This is a developmental camp for boys and girls of all ability levels. Campers are taught all aspects of the game with an emphasis on fundamentals and team play. They will also learn new drills designed to improve their overall skill set.
Shooting Camp
When: June 16 (9-11:30 a.m.)
How much: $75
For who: Ages 7-18
Synopsis: Specifically designed for players needing individualized shooting instruction. Offensive skill development, including shooting, fundamentals, and proper footwork will be emphasized. There will be on-court demonstrations by current and former Shocker players.
High-intensity Camp
When: June 16 (1-4 p.m.)
How much: $50
For who: High school and junior college players
Synopsis: A developmental camp offering an intense session of instruction for older players who are serious about improving their game. There will be on-court demonstrations by current and former Shocker players.
Day Camp No. 2
When: June 18-21 (1-5:15 p.m.)
How much: $175 (no lunch)
For who: Ages 7-18
Synopsis: This is a developmental camp for boys and girls of all ability levels. Campers are taught all aspects of the game with an emphasis on fundamentals and team play. They will also learn new drills designed to improve their overall skill set.
