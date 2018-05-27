Gregg Marshall hires former Winthrop star as Wichita State's third assistant coach

In his search to hire a third assistant for the 2018-19 season, Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall turned to the first star player he ever coached.

The hiring of Tyson Waterman, an all-conference point guard for Marshall at Winthrop from 1995-2000, was announced by Marshall on Sunday. Waterman replaces Kyle Lindsted, who accepted an assistant coach position at Minnesota earlier in May, and will join Isaac Brown and Donnie Jones on the bench.

"As a coach, Tyson is very loyal and hard-working," Marshall said in a statement. "He's a tremendous relationship builder, which will make him a valuable recruiter, and his in-depth understanding of the point guard position and knowledge of our system will make him an asset for our perimeter players."

After his professional playing career, Waterman founded Believe Sports Academy, a prep school in Rock Hill, S.C., in 2010. He was the head basketball coach there from 2010-14, then spent one season as an assistant coach at Southeast Louisiana, only to return to Believe Sports as the head coach from 2015-18.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

One of Waterman's players, Dexter Dennis, is part of Marshall's 2018 recruiting class at WSU.

"I'm excited to be reuniting with my former coach and being a part of the Shocker family," Waterman said in a release. "I love what Coach Marshall represents and the culture that he creates as a head coach. I learned a lot from him as a player and I'm eager to continue learning from him in this new capacity."





Waterman's name is linked to the NCAA's investigation into the Southern Miss men's basketball program in 2016. His exit at Southeast Louisiana after one year was a result of Waterman not fully cooperating with the investigation, according to CBS Sports' Gary Parrish.

Three of his players from Believe Prep committed to Southern Miss in 2013 and according to Parrish's sources, the NCAA requested Waterman turn over his bank records due to its suspicion he received money in exchange for the players' commitments. Waterman's refusal to do so was deemed a Level I violation and ultimately led to his dismissal, according to Parrish.