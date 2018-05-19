Shockers split Friday baseball doubleheader at Memphis

Alec Bohm and Jacob Katzfey homered and Liam Eddy sparkled in relief as Wichita State defeated host Memphis 8-4 Friday to gain a split in the doubleheader.
In the opener, Cale Hennemann, who had struck out three times, lined a single in the bottom of the ninth to drive in pinch-runner Evan Bell as Memphis rallied past Wichita State 4-3.
Wichita State (33-19-1, 8-14-1) scored four times in the first in the nightcap, getting a two-run two-out double by Alex Jackson. Katzfey added a two-out single also.
Tied at four in the fifth. Bohm led off with his 15th homer of the season and Katzfey hit a two-run shot with two outs. In fact, WSU got four straight hits with two outs.
Eddy entered in the fifth and allowed two singles in five innings, striking out five and walking just one. He did not allow a baserunner past second base, retiring nine straight at one point.
In the opener, WSU took a 2-0 lead after two innings. Bohm and Gunnar Troutwine hit back-to-back two-out doubles in the first.
Noah Croft singled to open the second and scored on Jordan Boyer’s sacrifice fly.
After Memphis tied it at two in the sixth, Luke Ritter’s single gave the Shockers a 3-2 lead.
However, in the bottom of the eighth, Tyler Webb, who played for the El Dorado Broncos in 2016, tripled and scored on a two-out single by Kyle Ouellette.
In the bottom of the ninth, Jason Santana led off with a single and Bell pinch ran. With two outs, Hennemann singled in the winning run.
In the top of the ninth, Trey Vickers hit a two-out double and Ritter followed with a single. However, centerfielder Webb threw out Vickers at the plate.
Notes: WSU had four doubles in its seven hits in the opener and two homers, a triple and a double in the nightcap. . . . Chandler Sanburn (0-3) took the loss. . . . The Shockers are 23-5 when they score first and are 10-11 on the road. . . . Ritter hit in his seventh and eighth straight games. Ross Cadena’s five-game hitting streak was broken in the first game. . . . Noah Croft had two hits in the opener and is hitting .308 (4-13) in his last five games. . . . WSU was 3 for 10 batting with runners in scoring position and stranded seven baserunners, four in scoring position in the first game. It was 3 for 11 batting with runners in scoring postion in the nightcap, stranding nine, seven in scoring position. Clayton McGinness (2-0, 4.78 ERA) will pitch for WSU on Saturday. The Shockers need to win and have Tulane loss in order to gain the seventh seed. Otherwise, WSU will be the eighth seed.
Game One
Wichita St.
ab
r
h
bi
Memphis St.
ab
r
h
bi
Ritter 2b
5
0
2
1
Williams lf
5
0
1
0
Jenst cf-lf-rf
3
0
0
0
Hnnmnn 2b
5
0
1
1
Bohm 3b
3
1
1
0
Webb cf
3
1
1
0
Trtwn c
4
0
1
1
Trela ss
4
1
2
0
Gibson rf
3
0
0
0
Olltt 1b
4
0
1
2
Jackson lf
1
0
0
0
Vaage dh
3
1
1
1
Croft dh
4
1
2
0
Neel rf
3
0
0
0
O’Brien 1b
1
0
0
0
Santana c
4
0
2
0
DeBckr 1b
1
0
0
0
Bell pr
0
1
0
0
Cadena lf
3
0
0
0
O’Keefe 3b
3
0
0
0
Young cf
1
1
0
0
Boyer ss
0
0
0
1
Vickers ss
2
0
1
0
Totals
31
3
7
3
Totals
30
4
9
4
Wichita St.
110
000
100
—
3 7 1
Memphis St.
000
002
011
—
4 9 1
Two outs when winning run scored.
E: Bohm (14), Cabral (4). DP: Memphis. LOB: WSU 7, Memphis 7. 2B: Bohm (12), Troutwine (13), Croft (2), Vickers (6), Williams (5), Trela (13). 3B: Webb (2). HR: Vaage (1). S: O’Keefe (2). SF: Boyer (2).
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Heuer
6
5
2
2
2
6
Tyler
1 1/3
1
1
1
0
3
Sanburn L,0-3
1 1/3
3
1
1
1
1
Memphis
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Alexander
6
4
3
3
4
1
Cabral W,6-5
3
3
0
0
1
3
WP: Heuer (4). T: 2:48.
Game Two
Wichita St.
ab
r
h
bi
Memphis St.
ab
r
h
bi
Ritter 2b
3
1
2
0
Williams lf
4
1
1
0
Jenista 1b
5
1
1
0
Hnnmnn 2b
4
2
2
0
Bohm 3b
4
1
1
1
Webb cf
5
0
1
2
Trtwne c
3
1
2
1
Trela ss
4
1
0
0
Wallace dh
4
0
0
0
Olltt 1b
4
0
3
1
Cadena ph
1
0
0
0
Santana c
2
0
1
1
Jackson lf
5
2
2
2
Rooker c
1
0
0
0
Katzfey cf
5
1
2
3
Stepter rf
2
0
0
0
DeBckr rf
3
1
1
0
Vaage rf
2
0
0
0
Dugas rf
1
0
0
0
Bell dh
2
0
0
0
Vickers ss
4
0
1
0
Neel dh
1
0
0
0
O’Keefe 3b
4
0
1
0
Totals
38
8
12
7
Totals
35
4
9
4
Wichita St.
400
030
100
—
8 12 0
Memphis St.
200
200
000
—
4 9 0
DP: WSU, Memphis. LOB: WSU 9, Memphis 9. 2B: Jackson (3), O’Keefe (3). 3B: Troutwine (1). HR: Bohm (15), Katzfey (1). SB: Katzfey (4), DeBacker (5), Ritter (5).
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Segal
2/3
1
2
2
0
0
Davis
3 1/3
6
2
2
1
3
Eddy W,7-3
5
2
0
0
1
5
Memphis
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Bowlan L,2-9
4 2/3
11
7
7
2
5
Denz
2
1
1
1
2
2
Bobo
2 1/3
0
0
0
1
3
WP: Davis (3), Denz (5). HBP: Williams, Hennemann, Trela (by Segal), Ritter (by Denz). Balk: Denz (6). T: 3:12. A: 336.
Comments