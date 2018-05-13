Wichita State, South Florida settle for a tie in baseball series finale

Wichita State baseball rallied from a four-run deficit in the late innings, but had to settle for a 9-9 tie against South Florida on Sunday at Eck Stadium.
The game was halted after the top half of the 11th inning. The deadline to finish the game was 3 p.m., so that South Florida could begin its return trip to Tampa, Fla.
Trailing 9-5 in the seventh, WSU’s Greyson Jenista walked and scored on Alex Jackson’s single.
In the eighth, Luke Ritter walked and Alec Bohm hit his 14th homer of the season to bring WSU to within one, 9-8. Gunnar Troutwine doubled and scored the tying run on Jennista’s single.
The Shockers scored three in the first and two in the fifth, with four of the runs coming with two outs.
The Shockers (32-17-1, 7-13-1 AAC) dodged a bullet in the ninth when Chandler Sanburn yielded two singles to the first two hitters. He wiggled out of the jam, getting a forceout, a strikeout and a fly ball.
Notes: USF (30-17-1, 12-8-1) left 13 baserunners, nine in scoring position. WSU stranded 12 baserunners, eight in scoring position.… USF had been 27-0 when leading after seven innings.… WSU pitcher Cody Tyler was inserted as a pinch-runner and stole a base in the 10th, then stayed in the game and played right field in the top of the 11th. WSU will finish its home season Tuesday against Kansas State and go to Memphis on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to complete the regular season.
S. Florida
ab
r
h
bi
Wichita St.
ab
r
h
bi
Montes ss
6
1
1
1
Ritter 2b
4
2
2
0
Stunkel cf
5
1
1
1
Gibson rf-lf
3
1
0
0
Villar 3b
4
1
1
1
Croft 1b-c
2
0
0
0
Genord 1b
5
0
1
0
Bohm 3b
5
3
2
3
Chatfld dh
5
1
0
0
Trtwne c
5
1
1
0
Dutka 2b
5
1
3
1
Tyler rf
0
0
0
0
Phillips lf
6
1
4
0
Jenista 1b-rf
3
2
2
3
Zech rf
6
2
3
3
Cadena dh
5
0
2
2
Dietrich c
6
1
2
1
Jackson lf-cf
4
0
1
1
Katzfey cf
1
0
0
0
Dugas rf
1
0
0
0
O’Brien ph
1
0
0
0
Young cf
1
0
0
0
Boyer ss
2
0
1
0
DeBckr ph
0
0
0
0
Wallace ph
1
0
0
0
Vickers ss
1
0
1
0
Totals
48
9
16
8
Totals
39
9
12
9
S. Fla.
140
013
000
00
—
9 16 1
WSU
300
020
130
0x
—
9 12 1
Game called by preset time limit so USF could catch a plane.
E: Stunkel (1), Bohm (13). DP: USF, WSU. LOB: USF 13, WSU 12. 2B: Phillips (10), Dietrich (12), Genord (11x), Jenista (7), Boyer (9), Troutwine (12). 3B: Bohm (1). HR: Villar (12), Zech (6), Bohm (14). SB: Zech (12), Tyler (1). CS: Dugas (3).
South Florida
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Sullivan
2/3
3
3
3
2
1
Yager
4
3
2
2
2
1
King
1
0
0
0
2
1
Cruz
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
Wisely
1/3
1
0
0
0
1
Perez BS
3 1/3
5
3
3
2
4
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Snavely
2/3
0
3
3
4
1
Killgore
4
6
3
3
1
2
McGinness
0
3
3
3
0
0
Segal
3
2
0
0
1
4
Sanburn
3
5
0
0
0
4
WP: Snavely 2 (7), Segal (6), Sanburn (5). HBP: Gibson, Jenista (by Yager), Villar (by Segal). A: 4:26. A: 1,713.
