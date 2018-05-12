South Florida buries Wichita State early, wins 9-6

South Florida struck early and held off Wichita State 9-6 Saturday in the second game of a weekend baseball series at Eck Stadium.
The Bulls (30-17, 12-8) scored seven runs on nine hits in the first two innings before three WSU relievers stemmed the tide.
Cody Tyler relieved starter Tyler Davis to start the third. Tyler allowed two runs, which was all USF got the rest of the game. Adam Keller pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings and Clayton McGinness went the final 2/3.
WSU (32-17, 7-13) scored three runs in the second to cut the Bulls’ lead to 7-4. Josh DeBacker scored Alex Jackson with a single. Luke Ritter drove in Ross Cadena with a sacrifice fly. Hunter Gibson scored DeBacker with a single.
However, the Shockers managed just two runs the rest of the way. Cadena, who was hit by a pitch leading off the sixth, scored on Paxton Wallace’s pinch-hit double.
Jackson hit his first collegiate home run leading off the eighth.
Notes: WSU has not announced who will pitch in Sunday’s rubber game.… The Shockers had chances, batting 16 times with runners in scoring position but coming through just four times. They stranded eight baserunners, seven in scoring position.… The Bulls are 27-0 when leading after seven innings.
S. Florida
ab
r
h
bi
Wichita St.
ab
r
h
bi
Montes ss
6
1
1
0
Ritter 2b
4
1
1
1
Stunkel cf
5
2
4
1
Gibson rf
5
0
2
2
Villar 3b
5
2
3
2
Bohm 3b
5
0
0
0
Genord 1b
4
1
2
3
Trtwn c
3
0
1
0
Chtfld dh
5
0
1
0
Katzfey pr
0
0
0
0
Dutka 2b
5
0
1
1
Jenista 1b
5
0
0
0
Phillips lf
5
1
2
0
Jackson cf
3
2
1
1
Zech rf
5
1
1
0
Cadena dh
2
2
1
0
Dietrich c
5
1
2
1
DeBckr lf
4
1
1
1
Vickers ss
2
0
1
0
Wallace ph
1
0
1
0
Boyer ss
1
0
0
0
Totals
45
9
17
8
Totals
35
6
9
6
S. Florida
251
001
000
—
9 17 0
Wichita St.
130
001
010
—
6 9 2
E: Ritter (8), Bohm (12). LOB: USF 10, WSU 8. 2B: Dietrich (11), Chatfield (8), Villar (18), Ritter (12), Stunkel (14), Troutwine (11), Wallace (4). HR: Genord (10), Jackson (1). SF: Ritter (5). SB: Gibson (2).
South Florida
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Strzelecki W,7-3
5 1/3
8
5
5
2
6
Cruz
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
King
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
Wisely
1
1
1
1
1
0
Perez S,10
1
0
0
0
1
2
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Davis L,2-1
2
9
7
6
0
2
Tyler
4
6
2
2
1
3
Keller
2 1/3
2
0
0
0
2
McGinness
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
WP: Strzelecki (3). HBP: Cadena (by Strzelecki).
T: 3:12. A: 2,276.
