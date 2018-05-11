Wichita State launches five homers, beats South Florida 17-2

Wichita State made short work of South Florida ace Shane McClanahan and cruised to a 17-2 victory at Eck Stadium on Friday night.
McClanahan (5-6), who leads the nation in strikeouts per nine innings and is forecast to be an early selection in next month’s MLB draft, yielded six runs and six hits in three innings.
Alec Bohm – another potential first-round pick – hammered two homers, his 12th and 13th of the season for WSU (32-16, 7-12 AAC).
Gunnar Troutwine, who also homered, had four hits in five at-bats and scored a career-high five runs. Greyson Jenista, who also homered, had four hits and scored four times. Luke Ritter contributed three hits.
The game ended via the American Athletic Conference’s 15-run rule in the eighth when Mason O’Brien homered to right, giving WSU 17 hits, a season high.
Codi Heuer went the eight innings, walking one and striking out six.
It is the second time in six conference series that the Shockers have won the first game of the series.
Notes: After hitting five homers, WSU has 51 in 48 games. . . . The Shockers are 22-3 when they score first. . . . WSU got its leadoff hitting on base for six of the eight innings and all scored. . . . Jenista, who was on five of seven plate appearances, upped his on-base percentage to .454. . . . WSU is 26-7 when it hits a home run. . . . Tyler Davis (2-0, 2.47 ERA) will pitch for the Shockers on Saturday.
S. Florida
ab
r
h
bi
Wichita St.
ab
r
h
bi
Montes ss
4
0
2
0
Ritter 2b
5
2
3
1
Stunkel cf
3
0
2
0
Dugas rf
5
0
0
0
Villar 3b
4
0
1
0
Jackson lf
1
0
0
0
Genord 1b
3
0
0
0
Bohm 3b
5
3
2
2
Chtfld dh
4
0
0
0
Trtwne c
5
5
4
3
Dutka 2b
4
2
2
0
Jenista 1b
5
4
4
2
Phillips lf
4
0
2
2
Vickers ss
4
0
0
0
Zech rf
3
0
0
0
Boyer ph
1
0
0
0
Dietrich c
3
0
1
0
Cadena dh
4
2
1
1
O’Brien ph
1
1
1
1
Gibson lf-rf
2
0
1
3
Young cf
4
0
1
2
Katzfey cf
0
0
0
0
Totals
32
2
10
2
Totals
42
17
17
15
S. Florida
010
100
00
—
2 10 1
Wichita St.
213
233
03
—
17 17 0
Two outs when game halted by run-rule.
E: Genord (5). DP: WSU 2. LOB: USF 8, WSU 12. 2B: Dutka (15), Stunkel (13), Montes (16), Gibson (2), Troutwine (10). 3B: Dutka (2). HR: Troutwine (7), Bohm 2 (13), Jenista (9), O’Brien (2). SB: Jenista (10), Ritter (4).
South Florida
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
McClanahan L,5-6
3
6
6
6
5
4
Hoffman
1 2/3
6
5
5
0
3
Burns
2 1/3
2
3
3
3
3
Holmes
2/3
3
3
3
0
0
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Heuer W,6-5
8
10
2
2
1
6
WP: McClanahan (5), Hoffman 2 (4), Burns 2 (3), Holmes (1). HBP: Ritter, Vickers (by Hoffman), Genord (by Heuer). T: 3:04. A: 2,504.
