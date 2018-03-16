NCAA Tournament pod proves Gregg Marshall's coaching tree growing

Gregg Marshall said he will be rooting for two other teams in San Diego this weekend.
In his 11th season at Wichita State, Marshall's coaching tree has branched out , and New Mexico State coach Chris Jans and College of Charleston coach Earl Grant are evidence of that. Both coaches brought lower-seeded teams into their first NCAA Tournament games Friday, and both were assistants under Marshall at WSU.
"I can't wait to watch them and I'm sure there will be butterflies and anxiety wanting them to win so badly," Marshall said Thursday.
East Tennessee State coach Steve Forbes is the another branch to Marshall's tree. Forbes got ETSU into the NCAA Tournament in just his second season. He was named coach after serving as assistant for the Shockers from 2013-15, two of WSU's most successful seasons.
Forbes got the Buccaneers into the NCAA Tournament inhis second season as coach. While Marshall watched on in Indianapolis, ETSU held No. 4 Florida to a one-point lead at halftime. The Gators eventually pulled away for an 80-65 win in Orlando.
Forbes' team didn't qualify for the 2018 tournament, losing to North Carolina-Greensboro in the Southern Conference tournament final. ETSU had a 25-9 season.
Marshall's former assistants got two more shots at a tournament victory Friday. Jans and No. 12 New Mexico State played No. 5 Clemson .
Jans had two stints at Wichita State. First from 2007-14, but Marshall wanted him before then. Jans won a junior college championship at Kirkwood Community College in 1998. Marshall asked him to come aboard at Winthrop; Jans turned him down and went to Independence Community College.
After coaching at three schools in five years and three years of unemployment, Marshall asked again.
"He took me up on the offer and was vital in helping us get this program to where it is today," Marshall said.
Jans left WSU in 2014 and was named coach at Bowling Green. Jans went 21-12 in the Mid-American Conference. Bowling Green qualified for the fourth best postseason tournament and was out and back to Wichita State after one season.
Jans said he looks back on his time in Wichita fondly and thinks as highly as possible about his former boss.
"Blessed and fortunate to have worked for such an arguably -- in my opinion it's not arguably -- but the best college basketball currently," Jans said.
Grant spent six years with Marshall from Winthrop to Wichita State. Marshall said Grant has "the whole package" as a coach from strategy to ethics to relationship-building.
Grant continued a Marshall tradition after the College of Charleston qualified for the NCAA Tournament with a Colonial Athletic Association tournament title.
When Marshall was an assistant at Charleston from 1988-96, he said he could only afford a new tie when the Cougars made it to the Big Dance. After he became coach at Winthrop, he made enough money to bring his entire coaching staff back to Charleston to buy new suits for the tournament.
Grant did the same thing with his staff. Marshall said he loves that Grant remembered the gesture he helped establish, but Grant said he took much more than a tradition from Marshall and fellow former boss, Clemson's Brad Brownell.
"The thing they taught me more than anything was being true to myself and don't be apologetic for who you are as a person and what you believe in," Grant said. "They were good ball coaches, so I learned a lot from a basketball standpoint, but more importantly about ethics."
Before Wichita State traveled to San Diego for the first two rounds, Marshall said going to the tournament for the first time is a "euphoric, crazy and exciting feeling." He said he hopes Grant and Jans feel that in 2018.
Marshall said he will revive a little of that feeling again as Marshall opens his 14th career NCAA Tournament.
"It could not have gone any better," Marshall said. "... For me, it's like a mini-reunion."
