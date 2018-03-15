Wichita State must buck this trend to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament

Recent history is not on Wichita State’s side for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Based on statistician Ken Pomeroy’s metrics, only three teams with a defense ranked outside of the top 100 in adjusted defense efficiency have advanced to the Sweet 16 in the last decade. None have made a Final Four.

WSU’s defense ranks No. 110 entering the NCAA Tournament. The fourth-seeded Shockers (25-7) will play 13th-seeded Marshall (24-10) in the opening round Friday at 12:30 p.m. in San Diego.

The Shockers’ identity has flip-flopped this season, as the defense's ranking is the lowest it’s been since 2008-09 and the offense (ranked fourth on KenPom) is the most efficient it’s been under Gregg Marshall.

“It’s not something I really like, but it is what it is,” Marshall said earlier this season. “You have to go with what you got. If we don’t start defending better, then we’re fool’s gold.”

While high-powered offenses routinely advance in March Madness, they are almost always equipped with an above-average defense.

If you’re looking for a prior success story with a similar profile to Wichita State, then the 2016 Notre Dame team that advanced to the Elite Eight is the closest thing . Notre Dame had the No. 9 offense and No. 158 defense on KenPom that season.

But the Fighting Irish are the only team in the last decade to advance to the Elite Eight with a defense outside the top 40 in that time span.

“It’s not your typical Wichita State style,” WSU sophomore Landry Shamet said. “We might not defend like we used to.... we feel like we’re a talented group and we have a lot of weapons offensively. Defensively, we feel like we are a team where we can put together a game where we can be effective on the defensive end.”

The Shockers are prepared to win shootouts, as their offense is scoring at 1.18 points per possession.

But the defense has slipped considerably from allowing 0.91 points per possession last season. This season the Shockers have held eight of 32 opponents under that mark, and their defensive efficiency has dropped to 1.02 points per possession.

WSU’s defense barely forces any turnovers (No. 292 nationally) and generates even fewer steals (No. 324 nationally). The Shockers are also allowing teams to shoot more threes (No. 273 nationally) and make them at a higher clip (No. 247 nationally) this season.

Marshall says the difference has been how the team has defended the point of attack, usually with guards Landry Shamet, Conner Frankamp and Austin Reaves.

“You don’t see a Tekele Cotton or a Ron Baker or a Fred VanVleet out there in the guard area,” Marshall said. “We don’t have the athleticism and physicality that those guys had out front for our defense.”

Since WSU has struggled to contain dribble penetration, Marshall has tweaked some defensive principles that he hopes will allow WSU to play good enough defense to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

“We had to go back to more gap support in our man-to-man,” Marshall said. “Maybe a little more pack line, as opposed to ball denial because our guards weren’t keeping the ball in front like we wanted.”