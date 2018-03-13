Ron Baker defends Wichita against Mizzou slam. Evan Wessel: 'Slow your roll'

Wichita got an assist from one of its greatest defenders — in more than one sense — on Monday.
"Make your mark in March before you call out my city brotha!" Ron Baker tweeted at University of Missouri basketball player Kevin Puryear late Monday.
Puryear drew the ire of many in Wichita earlier this week, when he said during a news conference he was "praying to God we didn't end up in Wichita."
"There's nothing — there is literally nothing in Wichita," he added.
Obviously that didn't sit well with Baker, who now lives in perhaps the most metropolitan city in the U.S. but still harbors love for Wichita and his Kansas roots.
Baker currently plays for the New York Knicks — though is out for the rest of the season recovering from a February shoulder surgery.
Fellow Wichita State favorite Evan Wessel also took to Twitter to defend the city, where he still lives and works.
"You were 'praying to God' that you made the tournament... #slowyourroll #firsttimeforeverything" Wessel tweeted Tuesday.
Puryear is a junior forward for Mizzou, which drew a first-round tournament matchup in Nashville, Tenn. He's from Blue Springs, Mo.
