Here's how far the public thinks Wichita State can go in the NCAA Tournament

As fans across the country begin to fill out their brackets this week, many Wichita State fans might be curious on how others view the Shockers.
WSU (25-7) is the No. 4 seed in the East region of the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 13 seed Marshall in the opening round on Friday in San Diego at 12:20 p.m. Central Time.
Let's start with the unbiased perspectives: the Shockers opened as 12-point favorites in Las Vegas, while they are also overwhelming favorites to win in the first round according to predictive models like KenPom.com (84 percent chance of winning), ESPN's BPI model (93 percent), and FiveThirtyEight (91 percent).
But what about with fans?
According to ESPN, 88 percent of people who have already filled out a bracket by Monday afternoon are picking the Shockers to advance on Friday. However, West Virginia owns the slight 52-48 edge in the potential second-round matchup in the popular vote. WSU is being picked in 45 percent of brackets to win in round two, seven percent to win in the Sweet 16, 3.7 percent to win in the Elite Eight, 1.1 percent to win in the Final Four, and 0.5 percent to win the national championship.
Few experts have already posted their completed brackets, but here are some of the early ones who have from around the college basketball world:
CBS Sports' Matt Norlander is the most bullish on WSU, picking the Shockers to advance to the Elite Eight, knocking off Marshall, West Virginia, and No. 1 seed Villanova before falling to Purdue.
CBS Sports' Gary Parrishand Sporting News' Mike DeCourcyhave the Shockers advancing to the Sweet 16, defeating Marshall and West Virginia, before bowing out to Villanova in Boston.
CBS Sports' Reid Forgrave,Jerry Palm, Dennis Dodd, Kyle Boone, and ESPN's Jay Bilashas Wichita State winning on Friday, but losing to West Virginia on Sunday.
CBS Sports' Chip Patterson has Marshall upsetting WSU in the first round and advancing to the Sweet 16.
Marshall is gaining traction as a trendy 13-over-4 seed upset pick in the first round. As NBC Sports writes, "while the Herd don't have the profile of a mid-major team that can make a bunch of noise, they do have the player to carry a team to an unexpected first-round upset."
That player is 6-foot-3 junior guard Jon Elmore, who averages 22.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.9 assists.
Marshall also plays a distinct style under coach Dan D'Antoni, brother of Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni. The Thundering Herd want to play as fast as possible and shoot as many threes as possible. They space the floor with shooters, then run a high ball screen for Elmore and let him create.
Marshall is sixth in the country in adjusted tempo, per KenPom.com, and its offensive possessions last just 14.2 seconds, the third-shortest in the country. Nearly 46 percent of Marshall's shots are three-pointers, which is the 26th-highest three-point rate in the country.
It makes for an intriguing matchup against a WSU defense that is allowing opponents to take threes at a high rate already and make 36.3 percent of them, the No. 247 mark in the country.
That makes Bleacher Report name the Thundering Herd as a sleeper team destined for a deep run, while SB Nation calls Marshall a "chaos" team that could emerge as a Cinderella.
The New York Times is picking Marshall over WSU as its 13-over-4 upset special. "Wichita State is normally the team doing the upsetting," Benjamin Hoffman writes. "Under Coach Dan D'Antoni, the Thundering Herd love to push the pace. Wichita could be left gasping."
