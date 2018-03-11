Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall calls to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Memphis on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn.
Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall calls to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Memphis on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall calls to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Memphis on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Wichita State Shockers

Marshall on WSU's March Madness seed: "I'd like to be positively surprised one year"

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

March 11, 2018 10:19 AM

Gregg Marshall admits it will be a nice feeling not having to sweat out Selection Sunday following a loss in a conference tournament before the championship game.

Wichita State (25-7) has a firm grasp on an at-large selection in the 68-team field of the NCAA Tournament. The only question is where the Shockers will be slotted in the bracket when the selections are announced later today at 5 p.m. on a live broadcast on TBS.

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall and players Landry Shamet and Shaq Morris talk about some of the late game breakdowns that led to their 77-74 loss to Houston in the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday. (March 10, 2018) Travis Heying

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The consensus among bracketologists is that Wichita State is headed to Boise for a first-round game on Thursday as either a No. 4 or No. 5 seed. If WSU is slotted in the Midwest region, it could potentially see Kansas in a Sweet 16 game as the Jayhawks are the likely top seed in the Midwest.

"I really have no idea what to expect," Marshall said following WSU's 77-74 loss to Houston in the AAC tournament semifinals in Orlando. "We know we're in. I'd like to be positively surprised one year, but I'm not anticipating anything favorable. I just hope we get a good draw and go to a good place and we play well and see how far that can carry us."

After flying home on Sunday, Marshall and WSU will watch the Selection Show in a private room at Koch Arena.

The Shockers have built a respectable post-season resume with top-tier wins over Cincinnati, Houston, and Baylor, while also owning top-60 RPI wins over South Dakota State, Temple (twice), College of Charleston, and Marquette. WSU finished No. 12 in the RPI with 14 combined tier-one and tier-two wins, tied for seventh-most in the country.

WSU finished 9-7 against top-100 teams rated by statistician Ken Pomeroy's adjusted efficiency metrics.

Here are some of the final projections by noteworthy bracketologists entering Sunday's show:

The Athletic has WSU as the No. 5 seed in the South Region, playing No. 12 Murray State on Thursday in Boise. The Shockers would play the winner of No. 4 Auburn-No. 13 UNC-Greensboro with the potential No. 1 seed Virginia waiting in the Sweet 16.

Bracketville has WSU as the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region, playing No. 12 South Dakota State (again) on Thursday in Boise. The Shockers would play the winner of No. 4 Gonzaga-No. 13 UNC-Greensboro with a potential showdown with No. 1 KU in the Sweet 16.

ESPN has WSU as the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region, playing No. 13 South Dakota State (again) on Thursday in Boise. The Shockers would play the winner of No. 5 Gonzaga-No. 12 San Diego State with a potential showdown with No. 1 KU in the Sweet 16.

CBS has WSU as the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region, playing No. 13 UNC-Greensboro on Thursday in Boise. The Shockers would play the winner of No. 5 Clemson-No. 12 San Diego State with a potential showdown with No. 1 KU in the Sweet 16.

Taylor Eldridge of the Wichita Eagle talks about some of the late-game breakdowns that led to Wichita State losing 77-74 to Houston in the semifinals of the AAC Tournament. (March 10, 2018) Travis Heying

  Comments  