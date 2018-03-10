Freshman pitcher Liam Eddy leads WSU baseball to another win

Freshman Liam Eddy continued his impressive pitching for Wichita State, and Jordan Boyer continued to swing a hot bat.
Eddy went seven innings and earned his fourth win in as many decisions. He allowed three hits and an unearned run, striking out four and not walking a batter in WSU’s 5-1 victory over UT-Arlington on Saturday at Eck Stadium.
For the season, he has fanned 18 and walked just four, allowing 18 hits in 25 2/3 innings for a 1:05 ERA.
Except for a two-out fly ball that center fielder Greyson Jenista lost in the sun, Eddy would have allowed only one UTA (4-8) baserunner to reach second base.
Boyer got the Shockers (11-2) on the board in the third inning with his second homer of the season. He added another single, giving him 4 for 6 in the first two games of the series with a homer, double, two singles and two walks.
Mason O’Brien had a pair of hits to improve to 4 for 7 in the series.
Notes: WSU went 3 for 12 batting with runners in scoring position.… The 11-2 start for the Shocks is their best in eight seasons.… WSU has 19 homers this season. It had 20 all of last season.… The Shockers have made six errors in 13 games.
Arlington
ab
r
h
bi
Wichita St.
ab
r
h
bi
Williams 3b
4
0
0
0
Young lf
4
0
0
0
Salinas 1b
4
0
0
0
Jenista cf
4
0
1
0
Hollie lf
4
0
0
0
Bohm 3b
4
0
1
0
Vaughn cf
3
0
1
0
O’Brien 1b
3
1
2
0
Olson dh
3
0
1
0
Ritter 2b
3
1
1
0
Nunez c
3
0
0
0
Dugas rf
3
1
0
0
Minjrz ss
3
1
0
0
Croft dh
3
0
1
1
Funk rf
3
0
1
1
DBckr dh
0
0
0
0
Johnson 2b
3
0
0
0
Trtwne c
3
0
1
2
Boyer ss
4
2
2
1
Totals
30
1
3
1
Totals
31
5
9
5
UT-Arlington
000
01
000
—
1 3 1
Wichita St.
001
100
12x
—
5 9 1
E: Minjarez (4), Jenista (1). LOB: UTA 2, WSU 8. 2B: Funk (1), Bohm (5), Ritter (3), Troutwine (3). HR: Boyer (2). S: Young (1), DeBacker (1). SB: Jenista (4). CS: Vaughn (2), Young (2).
UT-Arlington
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Vassar L,1-1
6 2/3
7
3
3
2
7
Wilcox
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Tavera
1/3
2
2
2
1
0
Gross
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Eddy W,4-0
7
3
1
0
0
4
Sanburn
1
0
0
0
0
1
Barnhouse
0
0
0
0
0
0
HBP: O’Brien (by Vassar).
T: 2:30. A: 2,285.
WSU 12, UT-ARLINGTON 3, Friday
Arlington
ab
r
h
bi
Wichita St.
ab
r
h
bi
Brthm rf
3
0
0
0
Young lf
4
1
2
1
Funk rf
1
0
0
0
Jackson lf
1
1
0
0
Salinas 1b
4
1
1
0
Jenista cf
4
2
2
4
Childs ph
1
0
0
0
Bohm 3b
3
2
1
1
Hollie dh
5
0
2
0
O’Brien 1b
4
0
2
0
Vaughn cf
4
1
2
0
Kocis ph
1
0
1
0
Olson c
4
0
1
2
DBckr 1b
0
0
0
0
Wllams 3b
2
0
0
0
Vickers ss
5
2
3
2
Mntgmy 3b
0
0
0
0
Croft dh
2
0
0
0
Cook 3b
2
1
0
0
Ritter dh
1
0
0
0
Mnjrz ss
`3
0
1
0
Wallace dh
1
0
0
0
Johnson 2b
3
0
0
1
Gibson rf
1
0
0
0
Trtwine c
4
1
1
0
Cadena c
1
0
0
0
Boyer 2b
2
2
2
1
Totals
32
3
7
3
Totals
38
12
16
11
UT-Arlington
110
001
000
—
3 7 1
Wichita St.
111
602
10x
—
12 16 0
E: Cook (2). DP: UTA, WSU. LOB: UTA 9, WSU 8. 2B: Vaughn (2), Boyer (3), Katzfey (2), Kocis (1). 3B: Vaughn (3). HR: Vickers (1). SF: Johnson (1), Bohm (1).
UT-Arlington
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Anderson L,0-1
3
11
8
8
0
2
West
3
3
3
2
4
2
Schkade
1
2
1
1
1
0
Wemli
1
0
0
0
0
1
Wichita St.
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Heuer
6
5
3
3
2
5
Keller
1
2
0
0
0
1
Allen
1
0
0
0
1
3
Evans
1
0
0
0
0
2
HBP: Williams, Minjarez (by Heuer), Funk (by Keller).
T: 2:56. A: 2,135.
Comments