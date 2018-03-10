WSU senior after Houston loss: 'We will not allow this team to break'

Two turnovers on two in-bounds play by Wichita State spelled its doom in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament in Orlando in a 77-74 loss to Houston on Saturday.
It was a deflating feeling similar to the 62-61 loss to Cincinnati with a share of the regular-season AAC title on the line, and a 67-66 loss to Notre Dame in Hawaii with the Maui Invitational championship on the line.
As the Shockers (25-7) wait to learn their NCAA Tournament seeding on Sunday, the team's six seniors are still seeking their first championship this season.
"It just sucks," WSU senior Rashard Kelly said. "Something's got to give, but we will not allow this team to break and we will not allow this loss to break our season. We've just got to find a way to fix it."
Late-game execution has plagued the Shockers in their three losses with the most at stake.
On Saturday, it began when Landry Shamet decided to launch a 60-foot pass to Austin Reaves on an in-bounds pass under the basket with WSU leading 74-73 with 1:32 remaining. The play essentially became a "50-50 ball," as Gregg Marshall termed it afterward, as Houston's Rob Gray came away with the steal, then flipped the ball to Galen Robinson for the go-ahead score.
"Markis McDuffie was at the four and he didn't run the right play and it kind of screwed us up and next thing you know, instead of calling timeout, we threw a 50-50 ball," Marshall said. "We've got to execute better and that's on me. I've got to drill it better."
WSU had a final opportunity, but one that was rushed after Reaves had the ball knocked away and he had to dive on the ground to retrieve it and call timeout. The game clock was stuck on 9.1 seconds remaining, and after a lengthy review by the officials the game clock was changed to six seconds left with four left on the shot clock.
Marshall had just spent the prior two minutes diagramming a play with the assumption WSU had three more seconds to operate. When the officials changed the clock, WSU had little time to change its play.
"I was disappointed we didn't get more time," Marshall said. "I think there should be something where if they change the clock, they should give you your timeout back. That's why you take the timeout.
"That's a kink in the system."
Reaves took the spot throw right in front of WSU's bench on the left sideline and tried to squeeze a pass down the sideline to Conner Frankamp streaking toward the corner, but Robinson intercepted the pass.
"The last thing I said was if you don't like the look to Conner, you've got Landry coming off a screen from Shaq and you have a timeout," Marshall said. "(Reaves) didn't elect to use the timeout."
Reaves wasn't convinced the sudden change in time right before he took the ball was a factor.
"I made a mistake and there's no taking it back now," Reaves said. "Losing like that is tough and I'll take full responsibility for that because you're not suppose to make plays like that at the end of the game. Unfortunately, I did. But I can't take it back now."
Sitting next to Reaves in a somber locker room, Shamet dismissed any thought that WSU lost solely because of the late-game turnovers.
"Those two in-bounds didn't lose us the game," Shamet said. "Everybody is going to point to that. Those are critical, I'm not downplaying it at all how important and valuable those two possessions were. You've got to be able to execute. But we missed free throws down the stretch. I know I missed my last two that could have put us up."
There's no solace for a WSU team that had its sights set on a championship in Orlando.
Shamet delivered in another big-time game, scoring a team-high 19 points with four threes. WSU made 58 percent of its shots in the second half and climbed out of a 10-point deficit to take a three-point leads late in the game on two separate occasions.
But in the end, Rob Gray and his 33 points were too much to overcome.
And for the third time this season, WSU's players were left wondering how they can be the ones celebrating a last-minute victory next time.
"We didn't execute like a championship team," Kelly said. "The great teams know what they're doing one through five, at every position. They know how to execute and we just lacked that execution down the stretch."
