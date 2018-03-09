The memories of Houston's 14-point thumping in January are still fresh in the minds of Wichita State's players in Orlando at the American Athletic Conference tournament.
Both teams won on Friday night to set up a third meeting, as No. 11 WSU and No. 21 Houston will play the grudge match in the AAC semifinals at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday with the broadcast on CBS. WSU won by 18 in Wichita on Jan. 4.
It's a matchup that WSU senior Rashard Kelly wanted, especially after how the game in Houston finished.
"You get beat up, you got to go back outside," Kelly said. "If you came to fight and they beat you up, you can't come back home until you've won. That's the mentality we need to have."
The Houston loss marked the low-point in the season for WSU. It was the first time since 2013 that the Shockers lost back-to-back conference games and the only time they have been defeated by double-digits this season.
Even though the Cougars represent a tougher challenge, WSU will gladly embrace it if it means a chance to redeem itself for what it considered an embarrassing performance in Houston.
"We're not going to shy away from teams that have beaten us before," WSU senior Shaquille Morris said. "We know we're going to get everybody's best shot and it's going to be up to us to hit them in the mouth first and have the urgency at the start of games. We're going to have to lock in."
Sophomore guard Landry Shamet cautioned in the locker room not to get too caught up in the potential opponent on Saturday.
"It's March," he said. "You just have to survive and advance. Our mindset has to be the same, regardless. But as a competitor, obviously you want to settle the score and go up 2-1 on a team you've split with."
WSU is unlikely to capture the energy it had inside Koch Arena for its first American home game when the Shockers made close to 60 percent of their shots and scored 53 first-half points to overwhelm Houston.
And it's unlikely to shoot as poorly and commit as many turnovers as it did in the loss at Houston, as the Shockers shot less than 33 percent and turned the ball over 18 times.
"It's going to be a different feeling this time around," Kelly said. "We're wanting to cut down the nets in Orlando. We didn't get to in Wichita, so I think this would be more exciting."
